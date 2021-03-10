If the Central High School girls basketball players had playoff jitters Tuesday night, you sure couldn’t tell.
“I think we just have so much fun together, we’re not so tight,” senior guard Leah Redding said. “We just play really loose and just how we know exactly how to play as a team. We support one another, and pick each other up a lot more than we did in the beginning of this year.”
When Redding hit a deep 3-pointer for the Warriors’ first bucket against Lewis-Palmer in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, then took her defender off the dribble for a layup, the Warriors figured it was just another game.
Central scored 21 points in the first quarter, hit nine 3-pointers in the game, and rolled to a 60-45 victory at home.
“I knew that once we started hitting shots, we were going to keep hitting shots and getting whatever shots we needed, no matter if it was from the outside or the inside,” Redding said.
Home is where the ninth-seeded Warriors will be Thursday, because No. 25 Berthoud upset No. 8 The Classical Academy 57-55.
“The key is with this team is fun,” Central coach Mary Doane said. “When they’re having fun, it’s just a whole different group. When they get tight and start putting pressure on themselves, you see it. ...
“You watch them, and they love it when anybody makes a shot. They don’t care who makes it, they love it when anyone on the team makes a shot, which is just exciting.”
Freshman Brynn Wagner was certainly hitting shots Tuesday, making four of Central’s nine 3-pointers and finishing with a career-high 19 points.
“Coach always tells us shooters have no conscience,” Wagner said. “We don’t, we shouldn’t, so that’s what sparked me a little bit. I think when I hesitate, that’s when I miss, so just confidence all the way that it’s going to go in.”
The hot start allowed the Warriors to play relaxed, and they mixed outside shooting with drives to the basket, controlled the boards and got into their transition game. Guard Mya Murdock spotted players racing to the basket and threw full-court passes for layups or pull-up jumpers.
“We trust Mya a lot, so we’re able to run because we know that she’ll handle the ball and get us the ball,” Redding said.
Wagner rattled her first 3-pointer in from the wing for a 27-20 lead with 3:15 left in the first half, and after Lewis-Palmer’s Anna Poe scored five straight points, Wagner hit another 3 from the corner.
Murdock grabbed a rebound and got the outlet to Redding, who in turn found Wagner open on the wing for a pull-up jumper in the lane. Murdock buried a rainbow 3 with five seconds left in the half for a 35-25 lead.
Wagner hit two more 3s in the third quarter and Krystyna Manzanarez, another freshman, hit one as the lead swelled to 53-32.
Redding and Manzanarez scored 10 points each and Central withstood a fourth-quarter lull, but the Rangers never got closer than 10 points.
Central’s mix of experience with Redding. Murdock and Autumn Spencer and the youngsters is working.
“On every team you want experience,” Doane said. “But it’s always fun to have the little ones, too, because they’re just out there with no care in the world. You watch Brynn play and Krystyna, both of them, they’re just like, life is awesome.”