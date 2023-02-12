fruitagallegos7.JPG
Buy Now

Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos controls Center’s Trevor Jones on Friday during a 113-round first-round match at the Warrior Classic. Gallegos pinned Jones in 2 minutes, 32 seconds and also won his second-round match to advance to the quarterfinals. Gallegos pinned his quarterfinal opponent to advance to the semifinals. The Wildcats’ Gallegos, Orrin Mease and Tyler Archuleta all hope to use what they learned at the 2020 state tournament to return to the big stage this season.

 Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

The Grand Junction area will be represented by 34 athletes at the girls and boys state wrestling tournaments next week at Ball Arena in Denver.

Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction all competed in the Class 5A Region 2 tournament at Lakewood High School. Among the teams at the regional was top-ranked Pomona.