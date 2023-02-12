Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos controls Center’s Trevor Jones on Friday during a 113-round first-round match at the Warrior Classic. Gallegos pinned Jones in 2 minutes, 32 seconds and also won his second-round match to advance to the quarterfinals. Gallegos pinned his quarterfinal opponent to advance to the semifinals. The Wildcats’ Gallegos, Orrin Mease and Tyler Archuleta all hope to use what they learned at the 2020 state tournament to return to the big stage this season.
The Grand Junction area will be represented by 34 athletes at the girls and boys state wrestling tournaments next week at Ball Arena in Denver.
Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction all competed in the Class 5A Region 2 tournament at Lakewood High School. Among the teams at the regional was top-ranked Pomona.
The Wildcats will be sending nine wrestlers to the state tournament. Orrin Mease (144 pounds) was Fruita’s only regional champion. Geno Gallegos (106), LJ George (120), Tyler Archuleta (132), Will Stewart (138), Bryce Nixon (150), Dylan Chelewski (157), True Tobiasson (175) and Tatum Williams (215) also qualified.
The Warriors are also sending eight wrestlers to state, including one regional champion: William Dean (126). Elijah Hernandez (106), JP Espinoza (113), Hassin Maynes (132), Jordyn Willie (138), Dagen Harris (150), Devin Hickey (165) and Tyler Ziek (190) also are headed to state.
The Tigers qualified three wrestlers for state in Murphy Harris (120), Landon Scarbrough (126) and Colton Romero (138).
Palisade boasted two regional champions in brothers Teagan Young (106) and Keyton Young (138). Tyrus DeSpain (126) and Trevin Brannon (150) also qualified for the Bulldogs, who wrestled at the Class 4A Region 2 tournament at Vista Peak High School.
In girls wrestling, the School District 51 Phoenix are sending 10 wrestlers to state.
Mollie Dare (130) and Laylah Casto (190) won regional titles for the Phoenix at the Region 4 tournament in Battle Mountain. Marissa Martinez-Quezada (100), Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate (115), Apollonia Middleton (135), Laurel Hughes (140), Kenya Contreras (145), Shylee Tuzon (155), Adalee McNeil (170) and Rya Burke (235) also qualified.
Each of the 11 regional schools will also be represented at the state tournament, which begins Thursday.
4A
Montrose will be represented by nine wrestlers. Aadin Gonzales (106) and reigning champion Dmarian Lopez (285) both won their brackets. Kamron Alegria (126), James Schaefer (144), Daniel Alcazar (150), Quinn Brown (157), Aaron Simpson (165), Micah Simpson (175) and Raul Rascon (215).
3A
Representing Delta will be Dawsen Drozdik (106), who won the regional title, Angel Romero (132), Kyle Kincaide (144) and Ripp Lockhart (215).
Two Grand Valley wrestlers made state — Teagan Jacobs (120) and Dominic Mendoza (157).
For Rifle, Parker Miller (144) and Isaac Valencia (165) both qualified.
2A
Cedaredge is primed for another strong state showing after 12 wrestlers qualified. Ethan Hice (120), Landon Martin (132), Elias Hanson (138), Ethan Toothaker (150) and Kole Hawkins (165) all won regional crowns. Other qualifiers are Devin Saenz (106), Josh Martinez (113), Tayton Nelson (126), Wylee Lorimor (144), Jacob Anderson (190), Frankie Gargus (215) and Ryan Brunk (285).
North Fork will also be sending 12 wrestlers to state. Payson Pene (113) was the only Miner to win a regional title. Mitch Finlayson (106), Breaden Flores (120), Treyven Stevens (126), Peyton Armstrong (132), Charlie Miller (138), Lane Stroh (144), Ace Connolly (150), Ian Wallace (157), Jakob Carver (165), Malachi Deck (215) and Sam Ware (285) also qualified.
Meeker qualified 10 wrestlers. Abe Maupin (144), Connor Blunt (157), Cade Blunt (165), Brendan Clatterbaugh (190), Judd Harvey (215) and Tanner Musser (285) all won regional championships. Reed Goedert (113), Clay Crawford (126), Trae Kennedy (132) and Trevor Keys (175) also qualified.
Nucla is sending three wrestlers to state: JW Naslund won the 126 title and Arthur Connelly (175) and Paxtin Caruso (190) also qualified.
Olathe has two kids going to state — Trevor Piatt (106), who won the regional crown, and Chase Ripley (157).
Representing Rangely at state will be Aydan Christian (113) and Kasen LeBleu (215).
Jackson Dinsmore (106) was the lone Norwood wrestler to qualify.
Girls Wrestling
North Fork is sending Velma Bailey (105), who won the regional title, and Kacey Walck (140) to state.
For Olathe, Sadie Corn (100), Angelina Bollinger (105), Iaeliana Delgado (125), Allie Stambaugh (135) and Aby England (155) all are headed to state.
Rifle qualified one wrestler in Madison Ferris (155).
Rylie McCabe (125) is the lone Nucla wrestler to qualify.