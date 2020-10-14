Everything about this story will sound a little crazy to most of us.
Physical and mental lunacy.
Adam Feigh decided to go for bicycle ride over a weekend. It was a long ride, so he got an early start.
Now imagine this. Riding your bike from Grand Junction to Montrose and back. Now make that ride two more times for a total of six back-and-forth trips.
Make those rides plus a few extra miles and you will be around 412 miles — that’s how far Feigh trekked on his weekend ride.
Feigh (pronounced “Fi”) is a professional triathlete and this particular ride was an attempt to break the 24-hour bicycle time trial record.
Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, yes 3 a.m., Feigh was confident and focused. He knew what he had to do. There was a support team assembled, his bike was tuned perfectly at 22 pounds and he had a good gear ratio for power.
The course was an 8-mile loop between 19 and 20 roads, and N and K roads east of Fruita.
Around and around he went, tucked into an aerodynamic position mile after mile, hour after hour.
Breaking a world record is tough, otherwise anyone could do it. Feign needed to average more than 23.3 miles per hour to break the record of 556.8 miles in a 24-hour period.
Ambitious and quite crazy but Feigh was ready for this world-record attempt, which in many ways was borne out of frustration and maybe a little boredom during these COVID-19 times.
He needed to chase that carrot, he needed competition, he needed a goal, to be inspired, to empty the tank physically.
With competition after competition falling victim to COVID cancellations, Feigh set his sights on this world record attempt.
But the world record was not to be.
After about 18 hours and 412 miles, Feigh knew his ride was over. As much as he hated to verbalize it, he gritted his teeth and admitted that it wasn’t his day or days.
“I spent more energy during the day than I thought I did,” he said. “My brain was starting to fade, I was running on fumes.”
Then he stated the obvious to anyone who has ever emptied the tank and used every ounce of energy in an endurance quest.
“It was a massive bonk,” he said.
As a professional triathlete, the 28-year-old knows all about the mental and physical challenges of the ultra-endurance competitions. And he ranked this disappointment, this “bonk” experience, near the top as far as demanding challenges go.
“It’s definitely in the upper echelon for sure,” he said. “As I realized the possibility was slipping away, it was definitely demoralizing.”
In his disappointment, his resolve is already building again.
“I’m pretty sure I’m going to want redemption on this,” he said. “I think that record is possible for me.”
There were some major lessons learned in this attempt. He thought this would be the perfect time of year to make the attempt, but the early morning temperatures were cold, and clicking along at more than 25 mph at times, the windchill factor was brutal.
“It was a lot colder early than I thought it would be,” he said. “My hands and feet were numb and I was shivering, and that burns through the calories. I was pushing extra power just to stay warm.”
Then there was some trouble with his lower back. Everything was conspiring against Feigh on his attempt.
To compete in Ironman triathlons — 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a full marathon — the physical and mental demands are unfathomable. Feigh kept powering through the adversity in his world-record attempt, and that gave him hope.
“I was able to rally a couple of times during the day,” he said. “I play games with myself to stay mentally tough.”
For Feigh, music is important — all kinds of music.
It started in the dark of night with what he called “acoustic coffee house” tunes. Then he needed to get pumped up so he switched to some rock-n-roll classics like Rush and Blue Oyster Cult.
But the more he pressed on, the more clear it became there wasn’t anything in his playlist that was going to help.
“Around 350 miles, I realized that I was on a downward slope. I turned things around a couple of times during the day, but I knew it was going to be tough to rally again,” he said.
As a traveling nurse, he came to Grand Junction with his wife, Rebekah, and their infant daughter, Charleigh, in April 2019.
Soon, Feigh decided it was time to go all in if he was going to compete as a professional triathlete. The family parked the RV and moved into a house, and Feigh went to a part-time schedule at St. Mary’s Medical Center so he could train like crazy.
One of his best finishes was at the Eagleman 70.3 (half Ironman) in Maryland last summer where he placed third and was the top American. He also placed ahead of Grand Junction native Ben Hoffman, who’s been one of the best U.S. triathletes over the past decade, placing third and fourth twice since 2014 in the Ironman World Championships.
Feigh, a South Carolina native, tried triathlons at the University of South Carolina and fell in love with the sport.
The ill-fated world-record attempt was a bit of a competitive novelty but provided valuable training and solidified his mental toughness a little more.
When he decided to finally pull over as nightfall was arriving around 9 p.m., his average speed was 22.7 mph to that point.
It was a torturous mental and physical battle.
“There were a lot of ups and downs. I was hoping to have more ups than I did,” he said. “As far as effort, I think I put it all out there.”
With the mental armor that’s required to compete at the Ironman level, it’s easy for Feigh to latch on to a silver lining from the dark mental clouds that filled his weekend.
“It gave me that excitement of the uncharted territory, to learn more about my body and the mental aspects,” he said. “Now, 4-5-hour bike rides seem like a pretty short endeavor.”
The hope now is that the triathlon competition schedule will start up again. Feigh now is targeting the Ironman Arizona in Tucson at the end of November.
“I have a great endurance base under me right now after this,” he said, grabbing another sliver of that silver lining.
You won’t find the name Adam Feigh in the record books for the 24-hour time trial, and the disappointment will gnaw at him for a while.
But looking ahead is what’s important now. More training and back to triathlons, and maybe with an eye on redemption in the future.
If Feigh is crazy enough to give the world-record attempt another shot, he knows what he’s in for and the mental and physical torture he has to endure.
But he is just crazy enough to think he just might have his name in the record books some day.