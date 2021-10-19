Lauren Lackman wanted that champion’s jersey.
“I went into this, that was my goal,” the junior on the Colorado Mesa cycling team said Monday, the day after wrapping up the women’s individual omnium, signifying the overall national champion in mountain biking.
“I wanted to win, I wanted the jersey. I’ve been practicing more and more downhill leading up to this. I mean, it was still kind of a shock when I saw my name up there, but it’s definitely what I wanted. It was special when I heard my name announced that I had won it. It meant everything.”
Not long after, her phone blew up.
“My entire hometown. I keep getting text messages from everyone, my old coaches and high school friends …. I didn’t even know how they knew about it yet,” she said of the congratulatory messages from, it seems, all of Wausau, Wisconsin. “Right after I told my parents, it just spread around.”
The jersey will be framed at some point and her parents will find a spot to proudly display it, part of a deal she made with her dad.
Lackman placed in all four individual events to rack up omnium points, and even though she’s a cross-country specialist, she’s worked hard to improve in the downhill. That event locked up the title with her ninth-place finish for 24 omnium points, giving her an eight-point cushion over Erica Leonard of Brevard College, who won the downhill for 80 points.
“Going into collegiate, Wisconsin doesn’t have that many steep descents at all, so coming here and being able to practice with everyone and learning how to maneuver my bike quickly through rock gardens helped a lot,” she said. “My dad and brother are really into downhill so during COVID they would take me to downhill parks and go, ‘OK, you have to learn this because you’ll use that in all your XC racing, too.’ That helped me immensely.”
Lackman, a mechanical engineering major, could have done without all the snow and mud on the course at Purgatory Resort in Durango, but again, being from Wisconsin helped, because she’s used to training in cold, mucky conditions.
Her success was part of CMU’s dominating performance over the three-day national mountain bike championships, leading the Mavericks to the team omnium title with a near-perfect score of 712. They scored 80 omnium points in all but the men’s downhill, in which they scored 72.
“There was nobody who didn’t have a great performance,” CMU coach Patric Rostel said. “The downhill was weird, they had to change the courses and it wasn’t really a downhill, it was like an XC/downhill so our downhillers were at a little bit of a disadvantage because it was so pedally. We didn’t win the one event we thought we would win for sure.”
CMU’s rankings helped the Mavericks get premium spots in the start and avoid being in the back of the field on the wet courses, when the mud took its toll.
“The snow, it was miserable,” Rostel said. “Most of the kids in the back end of the field, they were done. They rode two or three laps in cross country and wanted to be done. The top riders push through it; it’s hard for them, but they’re at a different level, but when you’re in the back end, it’s so hard.”
The bikes were power-washed daily to get the gunk out of their gears, and the mud-covered riders were hosed down after races.
Winning the title in Durango, with host school Fort Lewis second, was especially sweet.
“It’s always a rivalry for us and Fort Lewis,” Rostel said. “We’re two of the top schools in Colorado and the nation. Being in Durango and winning in front of Fort Lewis and dominating, we were super happy. It makes it that much sweeter.”
With the national mountain bike championship coming on the heels of a second-place showing at track nationals, bodes well for the Mavericks’ goal of winning the season-long team omnium.
CMU won the 2019-2020 mountain bike and cyclocross titles and was second in track before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the BMX and road championships. Mesa was awarded the national title based on the three disciplines, but the cyclists want to prove it on their bikes this season. The cyclocross nationals are next month.
“‘I think a lot of us had something to prove after not being able to race last year,” Lackman said. “I think that helped a lot. We were leading 2019 and then to have everything shut down and not have the rest of our disciplines go, we wanted to come back and go, this is our year to fully show what we can do.”