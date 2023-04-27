Slap a white shirt on me and call me Kevin Costner because it’s draft day, Broncos’ fans.
Although this year will be probably the least exciting draft in at least the past 20 years for those pulling for Denver, there’s still plenty to unpack with the Broncos’ draft selections that likely won’t begin until Friday.
There’s also nothing to say that General Manager George Paton won’t trade into the first or second rounds if a player’s value becomes too much to pass up. Above all else, Paton has made clear over the past few drafts that he maximizes draft capital and values pick volume.
The new face in the room is what makes this interesting. Sean Payton specifically values offensive line talent — that’s been true at every stop in his career — but the Broncos made big steps to address those shortcomings in free agency.
Russell Wilson is seemingly the immediate future at quarterback and the Broncos are out of contention for the first four to six quarterbacks off the board, anyway. A wide receiver taken after the first day is unlikely to crack a deep-but-inconsistent receiving room.
That leaves the two most likely positions as running back or tight end, meaning the rookie would probably be second on the depth chart, with an outside chance that Denver adds more offensive line. Payton has consistently shown his desire to build strong offensive lines throughout his career, but one thing that’s been consistently overlooked is his eventual commitment to the run. Early on, Payton was a passing visionary with route combinations that changed the league and vaulted Drew Brees to stardom. By 2016, though, his schemes leaned more heavily on the run, going from 50/50 to majority run as Brees’ career wound down. Depth at running back, especially with Javonte Williams injured, becomes increasingly important, as do the guys blocking for those backs.
On defense, the potential positions to be drafted in the third round is much wider. Denver could use upgrades along the defensive line and across three of the four linebacking spots. While it’s unlikely they’ll draft a free safety, there’s a chance they’ll spend their first pick on a strong safety or corner to improve the secondary.
With this rundown in mind, let’s examine who the Broncos could select with pick No. 67 or 68.
ZACH CHARBONNET, RB, UCLA
Charbonnet has most of the tools you want in a three-down running back, although there are some concerns about his upright running. The Bruin stands 6 feet and weighs 210 pounds and spent the better part of the season running over and around PAC-12 defenders, averaging seven yards per carry and 14 touchdowns despite missing three games because of injury.
His big frame is coupled with a 4.53 40-yard dash and 18 bench press reps illustrates the pop he brings while rushing.
He’s a former top college recruit who sort of got lost in the shuffle at Michigan, but he reemerged at UCLA and could certainly be one of the first five or six running backs of the board during the draft, maybe landing in Denver.
TYJAE SPEARS, RB, TULANE
Spears is the ultimate example of production over measurables. During his most recent season with the Green Wave, Spears averaged seven yards per carry, and he was the Cotton Bowl MVP, rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. If you sit down and watch him play, he’s super explosive and demonstrates the vision you want from an NFL back.
His 5-10, 201-pound frame is smaller than your prototypical NFL back, especially when paired with a 4.54 40-yard dash time, and those measurables leave something to be desired. He also tore his ACL during his early years at Tulane, something that might be a red flag for the Broncos.
Still, his production against high quality opponents means a lot and he could be the lift Denver needs to add depth in the backfield.
CHASE BROWN, RB, ILLINOIS
On the other end of the coin is Brown, who has excellent measurables coupled with middling production. He’s 5-10 and 209 pounds but has 4.43 speed and rattled off 25 bench press reps at the combine with a 40-inch vertical. The man is obviously a gifted athlete despite the on-field statistics leaving something to be desired.
While he had more than 1,600 yards across 12 starts and had nine straight games with more than 100 yards, it took 328 carries to get there, putting his average at five yards per carry as Illinois went 8-5.
ZACK KUNTZ, TE, OLD DOMINION
If you’re into raw athleticism, Kuntz is the pick. The 6-7, 255-pounder has 4.55 speed and a 40-inch vertical, with NFL.com ranking him as the top tight end at the combine. Why is he available in the third round, then? Because he’s simply not that good at football. He’s not a particularly good blocker or pass-catcher. Some scouts consider him as more of a plus-size wideout than an actual tight end, which fits modern NFL schemes, but he hasn’t done a whole lot to garner consideration on Day 2 other than turn in a crazy combine given his large frame.
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kraft can block and catch passes, and even turned into a solid combine with 4.69 speed and a sixth-place positional composite from NFL.com. An injury lowered his production during his junior season, but his sophomore year saw him catch 65 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns.
The biggest question about Kraft is whether FCS competition has prepared him for the NFL.
STEVE AVILA, G, TCU
Avila played all four years for the Horned Frogs and moved around the interior. Still, he didn’t allow a sack in 515 snaps during his senior season. He ranked fifth among guards at the combine and would be a plug-and-play addition to Denver’s front. He just might not be on the board when the Broncos finally pick.
ANTHONY BRADFORD, G, LSU
Bradford is a powerhouse, as evidenced by his LSU recruitment. Still, he had limited production with the Tigers, hardly suiting up in his first three seasons with the program and dealing with injuries. When he did finally play, he still missed a game because of a “coach’s decision.”
While those are a lot of red flags, Bradford simply grades pavement. He had 34 bench reps at the combine and he’s manhandled some of the top defensive prospects in this draft class.
Is that strength enough to warrant an early draft pick?
KEEANU BENTON, DT, WISCONSIN
Benton has a huge motor with a nose for the ball, but scouts have questioned his ability to be explosive enough to compete at the NFL level. While the Broncos could certainly use help up front, it will be interesting to see how much stock Denver’s war room places in Benton’s intangibles.
DERICK HALL, EDGE, AUBURN
Hall is probably the most complete prospect on this list, he just happens to fall at a position where both the Broncos and this draft class has a ton of talent.
Hall has it all—size, length, 4.55 speed, great stats that led to first-team all-SEC honors and is considered a high-character individual who was a team captain for the Tigers.
Questions are floating around about his ability to run block and drop into coverage, but if Denver is looking for the best player available in the early part of the third round, Hall is the guy.
DJ TURNER II, CB, MICHIGAN
You can’t coach speed, and Turner has that in abundance with a 4.26 40-yard dash. He was the second-best corner in terms of combine composite and by all accounts he’s smart, flexible in scheme and a high character guy.
The issue comes with size. At 5-11 and only 178 pounds, he can be bullied by larger receivers. Perhaps the Broncos feel their strength and condition program could bulk Turner up without sacrificing his elite athleticism.
AIDAN O’CONNELL, QB, PURDUE
This one is a little out there given Denver’s roster construction but hear me out. This isn’t only because of Payton’s history with Purdue quarterbacks.
O’Connell is overshadowed by the top-heavy quarterback class that will feature three or four immediate starters. O’Connell isn’t the same caliber as those guys. Still, he’s a throwback with good accuracy on short and medium routes and he was required to do a lot in the Boilermaker’s offense. He’s consistently taken care of the football and would be a relatively low-risk, high-potential pick if the Broncos are looking for a pocket passer.