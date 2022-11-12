MONTROSE — Blake Griffin’s blood is as cold as the Montrose temperature on a November night. As cold as the frozen tundra of Montrose High School.
That ice in his veins as well as a burning desire to continue the season, the Red Hawks rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Golden 47-43 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday.
The Red Hawks allowed 33 straight points and were down 16 points before scoring three touchdowns in the final three minutes to win the miracle at Montrose. Griffin finished the night with 410 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.
“Man … that was wild. We all came together and … Oh my God. It hasn’t sunk in, yet. I keep looking up at that scoreboard,” Griffin said with sweat-matted hair and a wide-eyed look. “It was tough when they took the lead. But that’s kind of been our season. All you can do is fight back. We got some grit.”
Montrose scored on its second play from scrimmage when Griffin rumbled 60 yards. Down 10-7 in the second, Griffin scored twice and Austin Zimmer intercepted a wobbly pass from Golden quarterback Jazel Riley IV and returned it for a 33-yard touchdown.
From that moment on, it seemed nothing could go Montrose’s way.
The Demons (8-4) rattled off 33 points from about the 3 minute mark until the waning moments of the game. They started that run by sneaking in two touchdowns before the end of the first half.
“I think that just made us pissed and lit a fire under us,” running back and linebacker Torrie Eckerman. “What kept us going was the fear of us not playing another week.”
Montrose (9-2) struggled to finish off drives on defense.
Golden mostly stuck to a pattern as the game went on — a deep shot on first down, a read option on second, and a run or pass on third depending on the distance. Montrose passed the first two downs with flying colors but struggled on the third.
While also predictable, the Demons' athletes made their offense difficult to stop.
The Red Hawks’ defensive backs either came up short in 1-on-1 opportunities or didn’t have the angle to stop Riley or running back Luc Chevalier. Other than the interception, Riley, who is rated as a 3-star recruit in 2023 by 247 Sports, was 13 of 22 with 187 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The Montrose offense wasn’t in much better shape. The Red Hawks pulled off a 15-play, 66-yard drive that took eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter but stalled on Golden’s 15-yard line.
After a Riley touchdown pass, Montrose again failed on fourth down and Cole Quercioli ran 39-yards for a touchdown to seemingly put the game out of reach.
The ironic thing about this Montrose offense is that it’s somewhat straightforward — Griffin, Eckerman or Zimmer are safe bets to run the ball on any given play. But each has a unique skill set. Griffin is the bullish back who appears to be getting faster every week, Zimmer can sprint past anyone and Eckerman balances speed and size. That backfield gambit, plus a big offensive line, means the unit can pull off chunk plays or big gainers.
“They run so hard and our offensive line blocks so hard,” coach Brett Mertens said. “And we’re not perfect on every play but you can never question how hard they try.”
They were perfect when it mattered most.
From his own 28 and trailing 43-27, Montrose quarterback Gage Wareham rolled right and connected with TJ Saunders for 16 yards. Griffin then broke off a 46-yard run to set the offense up at the Golden 10. From there, Eckerman had a pair of 5-yard runs to trim the deficit to 10 points, 43-33. Eckerman finished with 101 yards on 15 carries and the touchdown.
Montrose attempted an onside kick and nearly recovered, but Golden set up shop at its own 49.
Montrose’s defense forced a quick three-and-out as Golden’s offense looked lost when Chevalier was helped off the field with an injury.
Wareham connected with Eckerman for a 10-yard gain, then rainbowed a pass to Griffin down the middle for a 63-yard touchdown.
Suddenly, a pipe dream became a possibility.
“As soon as I lined up, I knew there was an opportunity,” Griffin said, struggling to put his feelings into words. "I just kept running and it kept working out.”
Montrose recovered the ensuing onside kick with 3:15 to go. And with the momentum on their side, the Red Hawks could play their brand of football. They whittled their way down the field, taking precious seconds off the clock as they slowly pushed the Golden defense back. Seven plays after recovering the onside kick, Griffin rumbled in for his fifth touchdown and a possibility became reality.
Montrose opened the season 0-2 before winning its past nine games. The Red Hawks are out to avenge their 2021 season, which was perfect until Erie pulled off a late comeback in the 4A semifinals.
“This reminds me a lot of how we lost to Erie. We were up 14 with four minutes left and they scored, recovered an onside kick, and scored again,” coach Brett Mertens recalled. “I guess we got on the right side of that … That’s high school football, anything can happen.”