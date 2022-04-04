Paige Adair threw the first no-hitter for the Colorado Mesa softball team since 2019 and the first seven-inning no-no since 2018 on Sunday, and was only a couple of pitches away from perfection in a 5-0 victory over New Mexico Highlands.
In the final game of a four-game series, Adair walked one batter and hit another, the only two players to reach base.
Adair, who missed some time earlier this season with a knee injury, worked her way back by throwing out of the bullpen the past two weeks. Back in the three-deep starting rotation, she shut down Highlands on 90 pitches, 62 of which were strikes. She struck out seven and lowered her ERA to 0.89. Adair, the 2021 RMAC pitcher of the year, has allowed only seven earned runs in 55 innings this season, with 73 strikeouts and 16 walks.
The Mavericks (29-5, 21-1 RMAC) won the opening game 12-0 in five innings behind Ellie Smith’s three-hit shutout.
In the four-game series, CMU outscored Highlands (7-27, 5-19) 35-0 and had a 45-10 advantage in hits.
Smith hit a pair of doubles and a home run in the first game, with Ashley Bradford and Nicole Christensen also going deep. Smith went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs and Christensen had five RBI with her two hits, four coming on a grand slam in the top of the first inning.
Bradford led off the game with her eighth home run of the season.
In the final game of the series, the Mavericks jumped on top 3-0 in the first inning and turned it over to Adair, who walked the leadoff batter in the second inning, then retired 13 in a row before hitting a batter with one out in the sixth.
She came back to strike out the next two, and in the seventh, got a fly ball, a strikeout and speared a line drive back to the pitching circle, pumping her fist as her teammates swarmed her.
In the top of the seventh, the Mavericks gave Adair a couple of insurance runs with their speed, with Lauren Wedman beating out an infield single, stealing second and taking third on a fly ball. Ava Fugate lined a shot into the left-field corner, scoring Wedman and speeding around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Baseball
The ninth-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team rallied in the top of the ninth inning, then got a game-saving catch in the bottom of the inning to beat Adams State 8-7 in Alamosa.
The Mavericks (22-6, 9-3 RMAC) trailed the entire game, giving up four runs in the second inning, but slowly chipped away and were down 7-5 heading into the ninth inning.
CMU coach Chris Hanks made wholesale changes starting in the fifth inning, replacing the backups, who were in the starting lineup, with the Mavs’ regular starters.
The Mavericks got back in the game, with Caleb Farmer, Spencer Bramwell and Chase Hamilton hitting consecutive singles to get one run across in the top of the seventh. Johnny Carr and Harrison Rodgers drew walks to cut CMU’s deficit to 7-5.
In the top of the ninth, Farmer led off with a home run to left field and Bramwell followed with one to center, tying the game at 7-7. With one out, Carr and Rodgers walked and Conrad Villafuerte delivered a clutch pinch-hit double to left, scoring Carr with the go-ahead run.
With two runners on and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Chris Gracia lifted a fly ball to deep right field. Robert Sharrar, who pinch-ran in the top of the ninth after Haydn McGeary was intentionally walked, turned a couple of different ways as he battled the wind and made the catch near the warning track as he fell to the turf.
He quickly got to his feet and got the ball back in, preventing the tying run from scoring. Gage Edwards got Brody Bettis to ground into a fielder’s choice, forcing the runner at second base to end it.
Edwards (2-1), the fourth CMU pitcher used, threw four innings, allowing one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out five. Starter Ryan Day allowed four runs, including a three-run home run, in only two innings.
Bramwell led CMU’s 17-hit attack with three hits, including a double and his seventh home run of the season. Farmer went 2 for 3 and Matthew Turner 3 for 4.
Women’s Lacrosse
An eight-goal fourth quarter led the Mavericks to a 19-15 victory at CU-Colorado Springs.
Taylor Jakeman scored a career-high seven goals, only one off the program record for a single game, including one with 8:06 remaining to give the Mavericks a 14-13 lead.
The Mountain Lions came back to it at 15-15 with just more than five minutes remaining, but CMU (5-4, 3-1 RMAC) scored the final four goals, with Ashton Whittle scoring twice and Brianna Anderson and Jakeman also connecting.
CU-Colorado Springs took a 5-4 lead early, but Mesa battled back to tie the game at halftime when Regan Wentz scored her 17th goal of the season with only 45 seconds left on the clock.
Anderson and Wentz finished with three goals each, Ali Bryant, Kiley Davis and Whittle had two apiece for the Mavericks, who out-shot UCCS 39-28.
Tennis
The CMU women swept CSU-Pueblo 7-0, winning five of the six singles matches in straight sets.
Maike Waldburger rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 victory over Kali Hamilton at No. 1 singles. Mesa lost only six games in the other six singles matches, with Julianna Campos blanking Marissa Sena 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Halle Romeo at No. 2, Macy Richards at No. 3 and Paige Furin at No. 6 lost only one game in their respective matches.