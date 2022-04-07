They had a plan.
Then Paige Adair went and threw five no-hit innings and blew that plan out of the water.
“The plan was, if we went more than five, then Shea (Mauser) was going to go in,” Adair, a senior pitcher for the Colorado Mesa softball team, said of her no-hitter last Sunday. “We were going into the sixth inning and I told (CMU coach Mercedes Bohte), ‘I don’t want to come out,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I’m not gonna pull you out.’
“We were kind of communicating that without really saying it.”
Under normal circumstances, it wouldn’t have been a question whether Adair would be back out for the final two innings in a no-hitter.
However …
Adair is coming off a knee injury that put her on the shelf for the first three weeks of the conference season. Bohte has brought the 2021 RMAC pitcher of the year back slowly, having her pitch a couple of innings in relief the past three weeks.
She threw a five-inning complete game last Saturday in a 10-0 win over New Mexico Highlands and was slated for another five-inning stint Sunday until, without a word being said, everyone knew Adair wanted to finish what she started.
Bohte had to balance the possibility of the no-hitter against the health of her senior pitcher.
“Anybody who’s a walking wounded player, it’s how far do you push through some of those aches and pains, when does it become injury, and just being smart,” Bohte said. “Sometimes people just want to grit it out when things are going well. A no-hitter, you want to get that yourself, and I get that.”
Dioni Lincoln nearly threw a wrench into the plan in the sixth inning, fouling off several pitches and extending the at-bat to 15 pitches.
“After eight (pitches) I was like, ‘Just hit it. I don’t even care if you get a hit, I don’t care any more,’ ” Adair said, laughing. “Just do something. It was a full count, so I couldn’t throw a pitch out of the zone, and she wasn’t really watching a lot, she was very disciplined. She wasn’t swinging at the rise ball, nothing crazy, and I had no room for error. I was hoping she’d just hit it.”
Instead, Adair caught her looking at strike three and struck out the next batter on three pitches to get out of the inning.
“I was trying not to look at the scoreboard or think about it, but it is hard,” she said of the first no-hitter in the program since 2019, and the first seven-inning no-no since 2018, both thrown by McKenzie Surface. “I threw the first two pitches (in the seventh) and they weren’t even close. I was like, ‘OK, calm down, you’ve got this.’ I got the second out, struck the girl out, and I happened to look in the stands and my dad was a nervous wreck. I was like, OK, that doesn’t help.”
She speared a line drive back to the circle for the final out, pumped her fist and was engulfed by her teammates. Making it even more special is that the no-hitter happened in Adair’s final game pitching in her home state of New Mexico.
The Mavericks (29-5, 21-1 RMAC) are back home this weekend, facing Black Hills State as they head into the final month of the regular season. The power-packed lineup is hitting .349 with 54 home runs. Opponents are hitting a measly .192 against CMU’s three-headed monster of a pitching staff (a cumulative 1.48 ERA, led by Adair’s 0.89, which is eighth in the nation), with only eight home runs.
“Our team has been on quite a roll with hitting not just home runs, just putting balls in play hard,” said third baseman Nicole Christensen, who has four home runs, including a grand slam last weekend. “(I’m) going up to the plate with the mentality of just get a hit. It wasn’t necessarily trying to get a grand slam, it just happened that way. Just putting the ball in play hard, knowing what to expect and having a plan.”