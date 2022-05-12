Paige Adair was selected the South Central Region pitcher of the year, one of five Colorado Mesa softball players on the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association all-region team.
Adair is the first CMU pitcher to earn the distinction after going 17-3 with a CMU-record 1.30 ERA. Opposing hitters managed only a .143 average against the two-time RMAC pitcher of the year. For her career, Adair, a fifth-year senior from Aztec, New Mexico, had a 45-9 record. She threw six shutouts, including two no-hitters, this season.
Also making the first team was shortstop Ashley Bradford, the RMAC player of the year, who hit .364 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. The redshirt junior from Tucson had a .753 slugging percentage, with 31 of her hits going for extra bases.
Also on the all-region second team are sophomore catcher Ally Distler, who led the RMAC with 18 home runs, second in the region, and hit .316, and Brandi Haller, a redshirt junior outfielder from Grand Junction, who hit 13 of CMU’s 100 home runs and was second in the RMAC in slugging percentage (.826) and OPS (1.279).
Ellie Smith, the Mavs’ redshirt junior pitcher/designated player, also made the second team after hitting .351 with 12 home runs and tied Distler for the team lead with 45 RBI. In the pitching circle, Smith went 15-2 with four shutouts and two saves, and had a 1.59 ERA, right behind Adair.