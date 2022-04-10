There are only so many at-bats to go around, but when she sees a chance to get her bench players in the game, Mercedes Bohte doesn’t hesitate.
Every player on the active roster played Saturday in the Colorado Mesa softball team’s 5-1, 16-0 doubleheader sweep of Black Hills State, and there certainly wasn’t a dropoff in production.
Bohte subbed for all but two position players in the second game, which went only five innings, after Paige Adair struck out a career-high 13 batters in the opener.
“Those players that come into the game, on any other team, they’re starters,” Bohte said. “But they’ve really bought into the team and the process. Getting those at-bats, we’re going to need them in the postseason, we’ll need those tough pinch-hit spots.”
The first game was part of the Mavs’ system of figuring out pitchers and hitters, and in the second game they let it rip.
“The first game always is like, kind of like a feel-out for us. We always seem to want to push our luck with the first game and then once we do, we’re like, hey, we can do this,” said Aislyn Sharp, one of the bench players to get multiple at-bats Saturday. “We have the confidence to do this. The second game is always a lot more fun.”
Ashley Bradford drove the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning to right field for a home run and it was on — the Mavericks scored six runs in the first inning on six hits, three that left the yard.
Brandi Haller hit a two-run shot to left and Nicole Christensen put another two runs on the board with her fifth home run of the season, giving Shea Mauser plenty of cushion.
Mauser flirted with a no-hitter, giving up an infield single in the fourth and two soft singles in the fifth. She hit one batter in the third and left three of those four base runners stranded — a fourth-inning double play erased one.
Conversely, the Mavericks scored all but three runners who reached base. Sharp, who subbed in for Myah Arrieta at second base, hit her first home run of the season, a three-run line shot to left in the fourth.
“Everybody’s talking to each other in the dugout, we’re all listening to what each other has to say, the feedback either with your swing or what the pitcher’s doing,” Sharp said.
Thirteen of 17 players to have at-bats this season for the Mavericks have hit at least one home run — CMU has hit 60 this season.
After scoring four runs in the third inning, the Mavs put up another six in the fourth, and Mauser did what she’s done her entire career, forcing the ‘Jackets to hit ground balls. Every out recorded was in the infield, with four strikeouts, eight groundouts and three infield pop-ups.
The opener was all Adair, whose riseball had the Yellowjackets swinging under pitches the entire game.
Ellie Smith smacked a first-inning home run off the scoreboard, Arrieta drove in one run in the third with a double, Ava Fugate tripled home a run and scored in the fourth and Iliana Mendoza doubled home another run in the sixth.
Adair had no idea she had so many strikeouts.
“I knew I had quite a few, but thought I was around the eight, nine area,” Adair said. “After the game, Coach was like, ‘Good job, Paige, 13 strikeouts.’ I think that’s the most I’ve ever had.”
She had eight by the end of the fourth inning. Adair threw 103 pitches, 76 for strikes, and allowed only two hits, a sixth-inning home run to Crystal Amaral and an infield single in the third.
“We have a staff that we have three number one pitchers that can do the work,” Bohte said. “Some of the teams we’re facing, it’s a big drop-off.
“In the second game we can do very well offensively and it’s nice when we can get players in. We have those players who didn’t start the first game coming in and having success and actually getting multiple at-bats.”