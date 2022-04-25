Paige Adair’s second no-hitter of the season came when the Colorado Mesa softball team needed it most.
The senior’s six-inning gem Sunday followed Ellie Smith’s three-hitter as the Mavericks swept a crucial doubleheader against Colorado Christian, 3-1 and 11-0 at All-Star Park in Lakewood. The victories moved CMU (39-7, 31-3 RMAC) back into a first-place tie for the conference title with the Cougars (43-7, 31-3).
The regular-season crown and the right to host the RMAC tournament will come down to this weekend’s series, with the Mavericks hosting Chadron State (9-21 RMAC) and the Cougars traveling to New Mexico Highlands (5-31). If the teams finish tied, the title and No. 1 seed will come down to the RMAC points system.
Adair was in control in the final game of the series, striking out five. She walked three and the Mavericks committed two errors that accounted for the Cougars’ five base runners, none of whom got past second base.
And the Maverick hitters, who were quieted by CCU’s pitchers on Saturday, roared back to life. Ally Distler hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Lauren Wedman and Ashley Bradford hit back-to-back doubles for a 3-0 lead.
Sarah Jorissen added a solo home run in the third and up 5-0, the Mavericks blew it open in the sixth.
Bradford crushed a grand slam to left field and Jorissen added a two-run shot to right-center to give the Mavericks the run-rule decision after Adair retired the Cougars in order in the bottom of the sixth.
In the opener, Smith struck out four, walked three, hit three more, but after allowing one run in the first inning, gave up only two hits the rest of the way as the Mavericks ended Colorado Christian’s nation-leading 29-game winning streak.
A leadoff double by Brandi Haller in the fourth got the Mavericks going against Alexis Hamilton, and Iliana Mendoza reached on an error, then stole second. With one out, Bradford ripped a three-run home run to center, and Smith took it from there, with the infield turning a double play in the fourth and Distler throwing out a would-be base stealer in the fifth.
Bradford and Jorissen each hit two home runs on the day, with Bradford driving in eight runs and Jorissen three. The Mavericks out-hit Colorado Christian 18-3 in the doubleheader.
Men’s Lacrosse
Paced by a trio of hat tricks, with Sergio Pelayo, James Steinke and Jed Brummett each scoring three goals, the No. 17 Mavericks clinched a share of the RMAC title with an 18-5 rout of Adams State, their seventh straight victory, at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Pelayo and Steinke added two assists each for the Mavericks (12-3, 5-0 RMAC), who can claim the title outright on Saturday, when they travel to face rival Westminster in Salt Lake City.
The Mavericks raced to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and had a comfortable 11-1 lead at halftime, rattling off nine straight goals after it was 2-1 early.
AJ Switzer scored his 30th goal of the season on a man-advantage, set up by Steinke, with just less than five minutes to play in the half. Steinke recorded his 22nd assist of the season with 1:48 remaining when he fed Blake Amiatu for a 10-goal lead.
Once again, the Mavericks flooded the offensive end of the field, putting up 65 shots to Adams State’s 20, and won 17 of 26 face-offs, with Jake Brummett winning 13 of his 17 attempts.
Baseball
The No. 12 Mavericks wrapped up their dominant four-game sweep at New Mexico Highlands behind Jordan Stubbings’ 7-RBI day in an 18-3 win.
The senior first baseman went 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles, Spencer Bramwell hit his 17th home run of the season, driving in three runs, and Ryan Day had another solid relief appearance to pick up the victory.
Day (4-0) spelled starter Joey Mazzetti in the fourth inning and threw five shutout innings, scattering four hits.
The Mavericks (31-9, 18-6 RMAC) strengthened their lead in the RMAC with two weeks remaining in the regular season by scoring in all but two innings. They put up four runs in the first, with Stubbings delivering a bases-loaded double, and Farmer added an RBI double in the second.
In the four games, CMU outscored Highlands 78-16, with 11 home runs, with Bramwell hitting five. He drove in 14 runs, nine coming in the Mavs’ 32-5 win on Friday, when he hit three home runs.
Women’s Lacrosse
Brianna Anderson scored a pair of first-quarter goals and Kiley Davis finished with four as CMU won its seventh straight game, 18-4 at CSU-Pueblo.
The Mavs (11-4, 9-1 RMAC) took more shots in the first quarter, 19, than the ThunderWolves (3-12, 3-8) did the entire game, 14.
It was 10-2 at halftime, with Davis scoring two of her goals and Melanie Evans connecting with only 41 seconds left in the second quarter.
A six-goal flurry over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and into the fourth put CMU up 17-3.
Ashton Whittle and Brooke Vafi also scored twice for CMU, which put 37 of tis 49 shots on goal and forced 32 turnovers.
Lula Mitchell earned the victory, making five saves through the first three quarters. Adelaine Charlsen made two saves in the fourth quarter.