The Western Colorado men and Adams State women dominated Colorado Mesa’s Maverick Invitational cross country race Saturday morning at the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
CMU has not hosted a regular-season cross country race since 2015 — the Mavericks hosted last fall’s RMAC championships at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Taylor Stack led a 1-2-3 finish for the Mountaineer men’s team in the 8,000-meter race, crossing the finish line in 24 minutes, 18.65 seconds. Charlie Sweeney was second in 24:25.29 and Evan Sutherland third in 24:44.68.
The Mountaineers placed all five of their runners in the top 10 and scored 25 points, well ahead of Adams State’s 45 points. Colorado Mesa was third with 70 points, with all five of the Mavs’ runners finishing in the top 25 and two in the top 10.
Tony Torres was sixth in 25:01.13 and Mark Testa eighth in 25:19.20.
Brianna Robles of Adams State won the women’s 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 31.97 seconds, with Metro State’s Erin Norton 10 seconds behind. The Grizzlies placed five runners in the top 10 to score 31 points, with Western second with 54 points.
Colorado Mesa was fifth with 137 points. Freshman Kira MacGill was the Mavs’ top finisher, placing 14th in 18:47.59.