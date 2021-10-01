Torren Calhoun and his fellow defensive linemen for the Colorado Mesa football team aren’t necessarily saving for a rainy day, but they’ve opened an adjustable account.
“I really think it’s something that just starts in practice every day, we know that every day in practice that we have to put something in the piggy bank to hang our hat on for the end of the week, that we know that we’re prepared,” the 6-foot, 225-pound junior defensive end said.
The Mavericks (3-0, 2-0 RMAC) are starting to master the ability to take halftime adjustments and put them into practice to put games away.
“For the most part, it’s trust in one another,” defensive line coach Trent Early said. “Because we have coaches in the (press) box, what we’re seeing on the field is a little different at times. You don’t want to necessarily make wholesale adjustments on the sideline because there’s a lot of chaos.
“Actually getting (the players) off the field and away from everyone, we can make the necessary adjustments and get them to understand exactly what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Sometimes the players have a feeling they know what’s coming in those halftime sessions, and once the staff compares notes, mistakes get fixed. It could be as simple as a reminder, or adjusting personnel or assignments to combat the offense.
“Sometimes we can tell on the field, but again, it’s hard because you’re just doing your job,” Calhoun said. “It’s 11 guys that are trying to do their job. I mean, obviously you know if you mess up on your own job, that’s going to be something that’s going to have to be adjusted. But going into the locker room, I think it gives us a better idea because that’s coming in from the box and you see a lot more than we can see.”
It’s not only game day that those adjustments are made, though. The defense sees a new wrinkle every day in practice from CMU’s offense, so it’s always a matter of adapting.
“That’s something we’ve also had to do in practice,” Early said. ‘It’s carried over well with Coach (Brayle) Brown’s offense, they stretch you horizontally and vertically, so you have to make some adjustments in practice.”
That ability to adapt will be tested again Saturday when CMU plays at CSU-Pueblo (2-2, 2-0). The ThunderWolves were picked No. 2 in the coaches preseason poll, but lost two nonconference games to start the season to Texas A&M-Commerce and Grand Valley State. They rebounded against Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines to open conference play despite rotating three quarterbacks out of necessity.
Starting quarterback Gunnar Lamphere injured a shoulder early, then returned, only to go out with a foot injury against Black Hills State and didn’t play last week against the Hardrockers in a 49-7 runaway victory. Redshirt freshman Steven Croell has taken the majority of snaps replacing Lamphere, but Devin Williams is also seeing playing time.
Unlike in past years, when the ThunderWolves boasted a “stop us if you can” running game, they’re more balanced, averaging 186.5 passing yards and 118.8 rushing yards a game.
CMU, too, has balance, rushing for 227.7 yards and passing for 262.6 yards a game. The Mavericks outscore their opponents 40-19, with CSU-Pueblo having a 22-17 edge after the big win over South Dakota Mines, the first time the offense had put up more than 19 points.
The Mavericks are preparing for all three QBs, but, Early said, the key is to control the line of scrimmage by being the aggressors and the more physical team.
”From the moment we stepped on campus we put the emphasis on defense,” Early said. “You can spot the ball on the half-yard line or in the parking lot, it’s 11 people out there and they’ve got a football on it, we’ve got to line up and pay defense.”
Even if it’s inside their own 25 to start a series — the defense knows its job is to prevent touchdowns.
”Our defensive coordinator (Brandon Anderson) tells us a lot, you know, it doesn’t matter where the ball is spotted, give it back to the offense,” linebacker Cross Poyer said after last week’s challenge. Chadron State started a drive at CMU’s 24-yard line after a mistake on a fake punt, but didn’t gain a yard and missed a field goal.
”We’ve been in worse situations being back in the red zone like that. As a defense we came together in that moment, letting them know they can spot the ball anywhere from the 1-yard line to the 19 or the 50-yard line. Just go out there and execute your plays, do your job and trust that the coaches are going to put you in a great position,” Poyer said.
If you ask Calhoun, there’s nothing quite like getting to the quarterback, like he did last weekend when he came flying off the edge to sack Chadron’s Dalton Holst, forcing a fumble. He credited the coaches with instructing the defensive linemen to hit the quarterback’s elbow on a sack to try to strip the ball away — one of those “piggy bank” moments.
“Sacks are where the money is made on the defense line,” he said. “You can stop the run, and stopping the run is our No. 1 priority, but sacks are where the money is made.”