Now the real test begins.
Almost 75% of teams that start the season 3-0 end up making the playoffs. That’s a statistical fact.
Although this next assertion doesn’t have the same indisputable certainty to it, it’s one that feels correct — very few teams have had an easier road to 3-0.
You’ve watched the games. You’ve seen the Giants fall apart as coach Joe Judge fails to keep the pieces together. You’ve had a front-row seat to Trevor Lawrence’s inexperience. You were treated to the dumpster fire of a franchise that is the Jets.
Those three teams still haven’t managed a victory and if Jacksonville doesn’t pick one up tonight, it might be a while before any of them break through.
The Denver Broncos can only play who is scheduled, but that schedule goes from bunny hill to black diamond in one week.
It took a record-breaking field goal for the Ravens to slink by the lowly Lions. Still, it’s hard not to see the challenge this team poses.
Lamar Jackson is the first capable, experienced quarterback the Broncos have had to face this season. Denver’s defense has looked good — perhaps the best in the league — but a quarterback with talent and experience is a different kind of a challenge. Throw in Jackson’s unique skill set as an explosive runner and this becomes a coaching conundrum. There’s no quarterback with more straight-line speed.
Beyond that, the Ravens lead the league in yards rushing (556) and yards per rushing attempt (5.7). Ty’Son Williams has filled in admirably after J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards went down with severe injuries, and Latavius Murray is picking up more of the playbook each week.
Denver sits in second for team rushing defense, but it’s hard to gauge the validity of that. The only premier back they faced — Giants star Saquon Barkley — was returning from injury. The other two teams have weak rushing attacks altogether. It’s easy for some doubt to creep in.
What I’ll never doubt is Denver’s secondary. It’s the best safety duo in the league with a top-tier stable of cornerbacks.
Jackson, for all his physical talents, is prone to making mistakes in the passing game. He has three picks in three games this season and was loose with the football last season as well, notching nine picks in 15 starts.
Denver’s key to victory is creating short fields and big momentum swings with turnovers. Baltimore’s defense is mediocre this season, but Teddy Bridgewater has limitations and injuries have taken a toll on the offense.
If the Broncos want to win, they’ll need to lean on the defense and force Jackson into making mistakes.
MOORE OF A GOOD THING
It’s shocking that wide receiver David Moore was languishing on the Raiders’ practice squad, but he joined Denver’s diminished wide receiver group this week.
Moore is most memorable for pulling in a 36-yard touchdown for Seattle against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football one year ago and there are several more plays like it during his time with the Seahawks.
Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick are Bridgewater’s main targets at the moment, but Moore is the kind of guy who will slot in nicely.
He’s also a product of East Central University (Okla.), the same Division II school that produced Trinity Benson.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
This week is a tough week if you’re betting on the Broncos. Denver comes in as an overachieving one-point home favorite, squaring off against an underachieving Baltimore squad.
The over-under sits at a relatively ambitious 45 points and the Denver money line is -115.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for the Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.