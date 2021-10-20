For the first time in at least 15 years, the Grand Junction boys soccer team is a champion.
The Tigers ended the drought with a 6-0 win over Central at Maverick Field on Tuesday night.
With the win and the Southwestern League title, the Tigers completed a turnaround after beginning the season 2-4 and clinched themselves a spot in the state tournament.
“This means a lot. We’ve had some great teams in the four years I’ve been here but those teams were never able to accomplish this. In the past, we’ve had great individual performances but this year we’ve been playing as a team,” said Matthew Parkes, a senior and team captain. “That makes a huge difference because when you see that one player busting a gut to make a play, it makes you want to help them and be there for your teammate.”
The Tigers (10-5, 7-1) clinched the title through the same aggressive style of play they’ve used all year.
They lived on Central’s side of the field for the majority of the first half and led 3-0. Luiz Aguirre scored twice in the first 40 minutes, one off of a rebound and the other off of an assist from Parkes. Miller Jones also scored off of an assist from Yago Aguillo.
Aguirre continued the momentum in the second half.
Early in the half and all in the span of seconds, Grand Junction players passed the ball high from the right side of the net to the left. Ben Gerson reached the ball and then passed to Aguirre, who shot the ball through a crowd of defenders for a goal.
Aguirre scored once more on the night to bring his season total to 13 goals. Gerardo Hernandez also scored off of a Parkes assist.
“When the ball was passed to the other side, I didn’t think my teammate would get to it in time. But he did and then passed it backwards,” Aguirre said. “My very first instinct was to shoot for the goal.”
The SWL title puts the Tigers in the playoffs but their seed has yet to be determined.
But the Tigers weren’t thinking that far ahead Tuesday night. They were simply celebrating the moment in a raucous postgame huddle where they cheered and hugged each other, and when they faced the small crowd of parents and fans for a team photo.
“I can’t even put (my feelings) into words. I’m so proud of them and what they have accomplished,” coach Marcel Mavangulu said. “These boys are all positive on the field. They really play for each other and that goes a long way.”
The loss was tough for Central (6-8, 0-7) but they can still end the season on a high note against Fruita Monument on Saturday.
The Warriors fielded eight seniors this season — including Alfonso Banuelas, who has 14 goals.
The season also shows how improved the Warriors are after winning just three games over the previous two seasons.
Coach Joe Diedrich said he was proud of the seniors — some brand new to the program, and others who have been Warriors for four years — and of his team in general.
“These student athletes have worked hard to make huge strides in a short amount of time,” Diedrich said. “I am honored to coach such great young men and would not want to be coaching any other team.”
In other action, Palisade fell to (7-8, 5-3 Class 3A Western Slope League) with a 5-0 loss at Coal Ridge.
Volleyball
Palisade bounced back from a loss to Fruita Monument last week, beating Central 38-36, 25-4, 25-19.
Addie Ritterbush haf 16 kills, 15 digs, four aces, on solo block and two block assists for the Bulldogs (14-4).
Ella Yanowich added 12 kills, Ella Steele had 36 assists and four aces and Kyra Birch chipped in 10 digs for Palisade. The Warriors fell to 8-13 with the loss.
Football
Tallen Long threw for 246 yards and one touchdown and also ran for 42 yards and a TD on Tuesday night in Plateau Valley's 30-18 loss to West Grand.
Colton Witzell ran for 93 yards and a touchdown and had 14 total tackles, Dalton Crites caught seven passes for 103 yards and added 10 total tackles and Sean Richardson had two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Cowboys (2-5, 1-4 A-8 Northwest Conference).