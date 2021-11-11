On June 15, 2020, Alexa Hicks was at her computer waiting for an email that could change her soccer career.
For a while, she and her parents — Gretchen and Sean — had been receiving notifications that her recruiting profile had gained interest from college coaches.
When the contact window opened and teams could get a hold of recruits, Hicks heard from her dream school — Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. But it wasn’t just an invitation to connect — it was a scholarship offer.
“It met my criteria. Mountains were key and it has that and the campus is beautiful. There are no cons,” Hicks said. “It’s always been my goal to play Division I soccer. My cousin (Hannah Crofut) played D-I and she’s been my idol. And my parents helped and inspired me so much.”
Unlike many athletes, Alexa didn’t play high school soccer. She did make some appearances for the varsity team in her freshman year, but it wasn’t for her.
Instead, she wanted to stick with her club team, Grand Junction Fire FC. In the women’s soccer world, club is how you get to the next level. High school is competitive, but the club practices can be more strenuous and the intensity is amplified.
“I enjoyed the high school team. It was great to meet people and it was fun but it just wasn’t for me,” Hicks said. “I’m more comfortable playing club. I like my coach and I’ve been playing with some of these girls since I was 5 years old. They really are like my second family.”
Gretchen and Sean did everything they could to ensure Alexa could succeed in the club and travel soccer scene. The two put 100,000 miles on three different vehicles for Alexa and her brother, who plays baseball. And when they couldn’t drive Alexa, her grandmother would step in and help.
Athletics runs in the Hicks’ blood. Gretchen was a skier and Sean played baseball. Sean was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates and played for the University of New Orleans, so he knows first-hand what it takes to make the Division I level.
“Obviously you need athletic ability. You also need to commit. You need to keep up on your grades, motivated and you need to put in extra work. Division I is something you can’t just show up and do. And Alexa checks all of those boxes. I’m so proud of her,” Sean said, holding back his tears. “To be able to see your children achieve their dreams. It’s wonderful.”
Hicks has the chance to be a contributor as a defender and midfielder for a Wildcats program that has posted winning records in three of the previous four seasons.
It’s a golden opportunity for her, and she signed her letter of intent at the Grand Junction Fire FC indoor arena on Wednesday. She was joined by her family, draped in purple Weber State gear, and her club team made an appearance. Some of them drove from as far as Glenwood Springs and Montrose to see her sign on the dotted line.
“It feels great to make it here but this is only the beginning,” Hicks said. “Receiving the scholarship offer was one of the most rewarding moments of my life because I worked so hard for it.”
OTHER RECRUITS
Six other District 51 student-athletes committed to colleges on signing day.
Wednesday was the initial signing date for all Division I and II sports, save for football.
Kennedy Vis established herself as the latest stalwart for the Central softball program.
Vis, a pitcher, is one of the newest members of the Colorado Mesa softball team. In her senior season, Vis was 12-3 with a 2.26 ERA, according to MaxPreps.com. The Warriors finished the season 21-6, won their league title and made it to the state tournament before being bumped out in the first round
“It’s always been my dream to play softball at CMU. It’s a great program and I want to stay local so that I can watch all of my siblings grow up. I’m so happy my dream happened,” said Vis, who was an honorable mention selection on the Class 5A CHSAAnow.com All-State team. “Being a softball pitcher is hard. I practice six days a week to work on my mechanics and all of the little mental things. It’s an everyday, year-long commitment.”
TIGER TO RATTLER
Drew Woytek sat at a table draped in a black Grand Junction cloth with his letter of intent and a framed photo. The photo shows little Drew — no older than 2 — sitting in the stands of a Colorado Mesa baseball game, where his father has coached for 21 years.
Now, Woytek is headed to Otero Junior College in La Junta to play baseball.
“I’ve had the chance to grow up around college baseball excellence. That’s where the seed was planted,” said Woytek, who plays second and third base. “Today is really exciting. This is something I’ve dreamed of and I’m really lucky. It’s not every day you get to play at the next level.”
The Rattlers are getting a player who is looking to build off his first season of varsity ball. As a junior, Woytek had five hits, two RBI and two doubles. He also posted a .880 fielding percentage.
FRUITA CELEBRATES ATHLETES
Fruita Monument had a ceremony honoring four student athletes who signed their letters of intent.
Lauren Lee will be playing softball for Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, bringing power to the team. In her senior season for the Wildcats, Lee hit .526 in 78 at-bats, with nine home runs and nine doubles.
“The school has a really good softball program and Sterling is a pretty small town. I’m not much of a fan of big cities so I’m glad to go to a place that’s similar to Fruita,” Lee said. “The school also has a great athletic trainer program, which is what I want to do. I’m really excited.”
Also signing was Kylie Wells, who will be playing soccer for CMU. As a junior for the Wildcats, Wells had a team-high 12 goals and added four assists.
“It feels pretty surreal to be here. You always dream as a little kid being able to go to the next level and play soccer and here I am,” Wells said. “CMU has a great program. The coaches have created a great atmosphere and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”
Anthony Farber was all smiles Wednesday when he committed to play lacrosse at CMU.
There was a time where he didn’t know if he’d make it this far. But he began to take the sport more seriously and put in hard work. Now, he’s reaping the benefits. As a junior, he contributed 64 points — 45 goals and 19 assists — for the 9-2 Wildcats.
“It’s a team sport so I get to make a lot of friends. It requires a lot of skill and work ethic to be great,” Farber said. “I chose CMU because I wanted to stay local to be with family.”
The final signer was volleyball player BayLea Sparks, starred for the Wildcats as a senior. Next year, Sparks will be continuing her athletic career at the Division I level as a member of the High Point University Panthers in North Carolina.
“I love the coach, I love the school, and I love the program. I feel like it’s a place where I can go and be successful,” Sparks said. “I didn’t start playing competitive volleyball until sophomore year, I didn’t think I’d be signing to play D-I when I started.”