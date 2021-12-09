Each of the four District 51 high schools are well-represented on each of the 2021 All-Conference teams, which have been slowly unveiled since the season ended.
Fruita Monument (17): The 4A Wildcats (8-4) finished second in the Northern 2 Conference and won their first-round playoff game 63-26 before losing to Erie in the second round.
Eight players made first team: Offensive linemen Joe Shepardson and Jackson Wender; defensive tackle Randy Gallegos; tight end Cole Jones; running back Wyatt Sharpe; and defenders Armony Trujillo, Kaison Stegelmeier and Tanner Heldman.
Four made the second team: Offensive lineman Jaeden Mitchell, quarterback Corben Rowell and defensive backs Luke Schaneman and Peyton Nessler.
And five were honorable-mention selections: Offensive linemen Keane Bessert and Jovan Burgara, defenders Tyler Draper and Luke Bennett and cornerback Daniel Thomason.
Palisade(11): The Bulldogs posted a 9-3 record, won the Western Slope Conference, and won a playoff game.
For the strong season, the Bulldogs were well-represented on the All-Western Slope Conference team, and had two players of the year.
Six players made the first team: Linebacker Kevin Sjogren, quarterback Malakhi Espinosa, lineman Aaron Harris and running backs/defenders Franklin Barks, Rhett Ward and Phallen Salvati.
Meanwhile, five made the honorable-mention list: Linemen Tyler Hinton, Niko Moreno and Walter McGinley, cornerback Tyrus DeSpain and safety Lucas Woodward.
Espinosa, a junior who ran for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns, was the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year alongside Summit receiver/running back Aidan Collins.
Sjogren was selected the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-5 senior finished second in Colorado in total tackles with 161 — only two behind Loveland’s Ian Loomis.
Central (9): Just one season after going winless, the Warriors showed growth in a 4-6 campaign. They were lifted by a stout defense that surrendered 20 or fewer points on six occasions.
For those efforts, nine players were selected to the All-Northern 2 Conference team.
Five made the first team: Wide receiver Justin Blanton, defensive lineman Abram Morrison, defensive/offensive lineman Eric Cook, quarterback Devin Hickey and running back/linebacker Santana Martinez.
Four made the second team: Offensive/defensive lineman Javian Hernandez, defensive back James Montoya, linebacker Will Sfat, and wide receiver/safety Camren Redding.
Grand Junction (6): The Tigers struggled under first-year coach Landon McKee, but ended the season on a high note with a 56-12 victory over Gateway to finish the season 1-9 and fifth in the Metro 2 Conference.
Three players made the All-Conference first-team: Nose guard Deacon Taylor, linebacker Landon Grossnickle and offensive lineman Will Wharton.
Three players were honorable-mention picks: Safety/offensive playmaker Peyton Brock, wide receiver/cornerback Braden Prettyman and safety/tight end/fullback Tyler Blanco.