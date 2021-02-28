The secret to being coached by your dad — or coaching your kid?
Leave the gym in separate cars.
“Once I started driving, it was like, OK, we just have a couple, like five minutes, before we get home just to cool down a little,” Fruita Monument junior Kylie Wells said of flipping the switch between player and daughter, and for her father, Michael, from coach to father. “And then once we’re home, we’re good.”
Kylie is the second daughter to play basketball for her father, and both learned from McKenzie Wells’ experiences.
“One of the best things I did my first year, when Kenzie couldn’t drive, is I sent her home with someone else,” Michael Wells said. “And I would say that to everybody. After practice, she got a ride home, and I had a chance to have that drive back to the house separately. When I got home, I was Dad, there was no more Coach, no more practice, and I think that was one of the best things I did for our relationship.”
Several basketball players in District 51 are the children of coaches. Wells and Central senior Caleb Sidanycz play for their fathers, and three others are daughters of the Colorado Mesa head basketball coaches, Grand Junction’s Maya DeGeorge and sisters Alex and Brynn Wagner of Central.
John and Caleb Sidanycz don’t talk a lot about basketball at home, either.
“I’m extra blessed because I actually teach Caleb in calculus, too,” John Sidanycz said. “He gets really sick of me by the end of the day. We’re usually doing math when we get home, we don’t have time to talk basketball, but with my younger son, Avery, he loves to talk basketball. We’ve always tried to make it a rule ever since they were little, when we get home, I’ll talk basketball if he wants to talk basketball but if not, we just kind of leave it.”
On the court, for Kylie and Caleb, Dad becomes Coach, and for Michael and John, their children have to be treated the same as the rest of the players. Sometimes that’s a little tricky.
No matter their roles on the team — Kylie starts and is the Wildcats’ leading scorer and Caleb comes off the bench for brief stretches to give the Warriors a defensive spark — some will say they play only because of who is in the head coach’s seat.
“No matter what you do, there’s people who are gonna think they’re playing because they’re my kids, so the challenge I put on them is to have a higher bar and a higher expectation than anyone else out there, because those thoughts are coming,” Wells said. “And then the other side of that is anything that comes out, you’ve got to let roll off your back and be confident with what we do for an hour and a half, five days a week in here, know that you’re prepared and know that you put in the time and the effort energy to do it.”
Sidanycz, who is in his second stint as the Warriors’ coach, coached both of his sons when they were younger, but knew it would be different at the high school level. He’s cherishing the extra time he can spend with his son at practice and games.
“I was never sure how it would be coaching my own kids and, and you know, hopefully I get to see my youngest one come through,” John Sidanycz said. “I’m just really enjoying this and part of it is because I am around my kids extra, but I’m enjoying it because I just have a different outlook this time than I did when I was younger.”
Caleb knows there are games he might not get in the game, but he’s OK with that, and said his dad has helped him improve his attitude as well as his basketball skills.
“I used to have a crappy attitude,” Caleb said. “Like, if I made a mistake, I’d get all down on myself, but over the years, and now finally my senior year, I figured everything out and I’m more calm and collected and it’s mostly due to him.
“He’s been coaching me since I was in middle school and he’s always helped me improve. Sometimes at home we’ll argue about stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s always ‘work your hardest.’ He’s always gonna help me in any way possible.”
Kylie Wells, too, knows her coach’s bark might seem more sharp to her than others, but her father has her back.
“Playing for your dad is definitely more challenging,” she said. “I know that he’s pushing me to be the best that I can be and he just wants the best out of my every day, so I appreciate it.”