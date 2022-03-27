Just about a month ago, Olivia Cummins was getting 20 stitches after a bike chain sliced into her lower right leg while riding a track race.
On Saturday, the Colorado Mesa freshman threw both arms into the air as she was the first cyclist to cross the finish line in the “A” group of college and professional women cyclists at the Maverick Classic criterium in downtown Grand Junction.
“I just got back from California a couple of days ago so I wasn’t expecting much from this weekend, so it’s great to kind of impress myself,” she said, out of breath, but smiling.
There were eight races on Saturday consisting of professional and college riders. The lower level races took between 30-40 minutes. The men’s “B” race lasted about 40 minutes, with the top women’s and men’s races lasted 70 minutes.
Cyclists began and finished at Colorado Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Riders then headed east before turning north on Sixth Street, west on Main Street, north on Fourth Street, left on Rood Avenue and south on Third Street before returning to Colorado Avenue to complete the L-shaped course.
Cummins took the W on the course on that last left turn onto Colorado.
“I got the sense of moving towards the front going into the last turn,” Cummins said. “With enough experience, you just develop the feeling that it’s time to go to the front. I felt the tension building, people started swarming towards the front. My teammate Romina Hinojosa led me on that last turn and I used her to slingshot myself to the front.”
Cummins and her teammate Katie Clouse were CMU’s two protected riders, meaning that their role was to stay with the pack for most of the race. Then during the final few laps, they’re to make a beeline for first place.
“Me and her do as little work as possible for most of the race to save energy for the end and it worked out,” Cummins said. “You really need to know how to ride in a group of riders, be comfortable riding close to people, maximize the drafts coming off of the other riders and not getting caught in the wind.”
The Maverick women crowded the “A” podium. Cummins was joined by teammates Clouse (second place) and Cassidy Hickey (third).
“I would not say I’m at 100 percent yet,” Cummins said confidently. “I don’t think it would be a shock for me to take laps on the field once I’m there.”
Colby Lange, a professional racer and Olympic hopeful from Edwards, took first place in the final men’s race.
He and CMU’s Ian Anderson were neck and neck, each building a small lead before the other made up the lost ground. At one point, they were about 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.
But Lange eventually pulled away with the win.
“I do the highest level track races in the world and have been professional in road races before this. But this year until the 2024 Olympics, I’m just focused on track cycling and the velodrome,” Lange said. “(I think) these college races are super sweet. It’s a great opportunity to get a feel for other guys in the state. Being able to have this high level of racing this close to home is a good opportunity.”
Lange, 22, said the atmosphere of the race was great, and said he used the outpouring of support for Anderson to push himself.
Despite finishing second, the senior Anderson was all smiles after the race.
“Credit to Colby, he’s on another level right now,” Anderson said. “I raced really well. I don’t think Colby is going to class 20 hours a week so I’m feeling pretty good given my level of training.”
Patric Rostel, one of the coaches of the CMU cycling team, has seen the sport and local support slowly grow.
The criterium was paired with a small beer festival in the parking lot between Fourth and Fifth Streets along Colorado Avenue that featured a slew of local brewers and vendors.
Rostel was appreciative of the festival, saying that it may have attracted people to the race who otherwise wouldn’t have come.
Rostel thanked the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission for its help organizing the event, and sponsors Community Hospital, Alpine Bank, Enstrom’s Candies, DT Swift, Grand Junction Volkswagen and Western Orthopedics.
“Usually these types of races are difficult to pull off financially and logistically, but we have had a ton of local support,” Rostel said. “This is a good start for everyone. This is nice weather for everyone to get out and start enjoying the outdoors again.”