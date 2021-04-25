When Chance Miller’s mother first alerted him to what would become the gateway to his passion roughly eight years ago, he thought it was a joke.
“My mother showed me an online class for fencing,” Miller said. “I originally thought it was building fences, so I laughed at her.”
Once he looked into it himself, however, fencing quickly became one of the most significant activities in his life. Now a 17-year-old Mesa Valley Community School student, Miller has competed in fencing’s Junior Olympics (the biggest youth event in the sport in the nation) in 2019, fences for the Spirit of the Sword homeschool club and even coaches the club team at Central High School.
Miller is one of the Grand Valley’s biggest advocates for a relatively obscure hobby.
“Junior Olympics were pretty cool,” Miller said. “At the time, I was there to learn. I didn’t have as much stress as a lot of the other competitors who were there fighting for college scholarships and coaches’ attention. The first time I was there, I was there to learn how a big event like that works. There were 300-something fencers. It was big and scary. There were fencers from all over the country.
“I ended up having a pretty good time and learning a lot.”
For many, fencing is seemingly little more than sword-fighting with thick protective gear and masks. However, it’s far more than that, both in technique and in scoring.
For instance, when two fencers face off, they’re bound by two boundary lines, providing little room for side movement. Additionally, fencing swords are equipped with wires, as well as sensors on the tips that detect contact. Officials of fencing matches aren’t simply using the eye test.
“Fencing’s a sport that’s very fast, very athletic, and at the same time, it requires a lot of mental thought,” said Aaron Wall, the coach of Spirit of the Sword. “You have to out-think your opponent in the process. It appeals to people who like to be athletic and think through their actions in their game. It also appeals to people who are into history and fantasy and all that.
“The draw for me is the athleticism it requires and the amount of fun it is to work with your opponent.”
Wall has long been a fixture in fencing in the region. In addition to Spirit of the Sword, he also offers private lessons, works with the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation club and has worked with the club in Rifle, Central’s closest competitor.
Central has a newer program than its contemporaries in Rifle, Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain. The Warriors still don’t have their own scoring tech, as it can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000. But the spirit of fencing is alive at the school thanks to Wall’s son, Peter, who approached teacher JJ Johnson as a junior with a proposition.
“He came to me and asked me if I’d be willing to sponsor a fencing club,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘Sure! I don’t know anything about it, but I’m interested in fencing and always have been, growing up watching ‘The Princess Bride’ and such.’ We started the club in the fall of 2015. Peter graduated, went on his mission and has actually been back coaching a little bit this year, but he’s off to Utah to go to BYU. He’s the one who really started the club.”
Since then, Miller has become the club’s coach, coming to the school on Tuesdays and Fridays. He maintains a certain distance from the club’s competitors so they see him as a coach and not only a friend who knows how to fence.
Recruiting high school students to invest themselves in fencing is difficult, but Miller has a strategy. The club started this season with 13 fencers and currently sports six, with others having to commit to other sports.
“It would be better at the middle school level, where kids are first getting into sports, but even with high schoolers, there are plenty of people who don’t have a sport and they’re interested in fencing,” Miller said. “Here’s where we draw a lot of recruits: if you can get freshmen to start fencing and stick with it, that sets them up. A lot of times, they’re looking at scholarships and colleges.
“Colleges have fencing scholarships. It’s a little bit less competitive in certain areas, depending on the college, than something like football, where there are millions of applications. Here, you’re dealing with 10,000 rather than a million. It’s a fertile ground for new fencers.”
On Friday afternoons, Central’s practice isn’t Miller’s first fencing action of the day. He also practices with Spirit of the Sword every Friday morning at Clifton Christian Church.
Spirit of the Sword features approximately a dozen fencers of varying ages. Some of them, like Miller, didn’t join the club expecting to love fencing, only to become infatuated with it.
“My friend brought me here, she got me into it and it was really fun,” said 16-year-old Macie Nordhausen. “I’ve never done anything like this before, but I think I was able to keep going with it because of the really nice people here. They’re really nice.”
Spirit of the Sword, under Wall’s watch, have produced a multitude of Junior Olympics and national event qualifiers, beyond Miller.
Sixteen-year-old Levi Ross joined the club four years ago after being invited by his friends. Since then, his dedication to the sport has grown, including his own trip to the Junior Olympics. This spring, he plans to compete in national qualifier events for further experience and exposure.
“I wanted to do (national qualifiers) because I’m at the point where I can start competing with these people and it would be better for my growth, speed up my fencing growth by fencing better people,” Ross said. “That’s my current plan. I’ve been doing drills at home. I’m going to Denver, hopefully, in the next month for qualifiers there just so I can get more practice. It’s just a lot more practice with a lot better people.”
Some became invested in fencing because of friends. Others wanted an activity to test their agility and strategic skills. And then, there’s 16-year-old Gideon Hoggan.
“Swords!”, Hoggan exclaimed. “I was interested in swords when I was a kid, so I wanted to try this, then my mom found a club and said, ‘Guess what? We’re going.’ ”
Hoggan has also competed in the Junior Olympics, but it was largely a learning experience and a chance to soak in the spectacle of the event, which includes thousands of athletes and a fair amount of college coaches who are treating it like a recruiting trip. He hopes for more success this time around.
“It’s like, ‘I’m actually here,’ ” Hoggan said. “It’s cool to be here so I can say I was here, but I know I’m not quite to the level yet where I’m going to get somewhere with it. I was there just to be there and enjoy the experience, and also to learn something, hopefully.”
Miller plans on fencing in college, but once he reaches that level, as long as those like Wall are inspiring a love for the sport in young people, the sport will continue to take its best stab at growth in the Grand Valley.