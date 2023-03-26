If Daniel Baroumbaye was going to elevate his game, then he needed to improve.
Not only did the anime-loving thrower from Central High School need to continue his physical growth after a breakout junior season, but his emotional growth as well. He took a meticulous approach to those, and now the senior is committed to throwing the discus and shot put for Colorado State.
“Even when I have my failures and I have my off days, I can use that as an opportunity to grow instead of being all over myself,” Baroumbaye said. “My sisters (Mathilde and Sephora) helped me become more emotionally mature as a person. I’ve had a rough year as a senior trying to find myself. And having my sisters there to talk with me and guide me through my emotions, I think they’re my biggest inspirations.”
Baroumbaye has grappled with the coming-of-age questions that many high school seniors face — Where is he going in life? What does it mean to be an adult? Athletically, he’s been refining his throwing technique down to every minute detail to get the best out of himself on every throw
All of that, he’s learned, has required patience. But Baroumbaye has that, especially for throwing.
He started last season strong before slowing down. Then he threw 165 feet in the discus at the Class 4A state championships and realized that he could try even harder and get even better results.
“I’ve had a fundamental change in how I do everything. I watch Arete Throws Nation online and they have a six pillar breakdown of how they do their technique,” Baroumbaye said. “I focus on mostly going slow in the ring and getting every position (of the throwing motion) as close to Olympic level as I can.”
So, Baroumbaye studied those six pillars and spends hours throwing and doing drills so that everything from finger and foot placement is as close to perfect as possible.
Baroumbaye opened the season throwing the discus 164 feet, 6 inches at the Early Bird Invitational. According to MileSplit, that was a top 50 distance in the nation at the time. Then he threw 170 feet, 4 inches at the Rifle Invitational the next week. That’s still the top distance in Colorado this season and would have been fourth in the state last season, according to MaxPreps. He also has the third-best shot put distance (51 feet, 6 inches) in Colorado.
Baroumbaye threw the discus 167-2 at the Warrior Wild West Invitational on Saturday, leaving spectators and athletes audibly wowed by his performance.
His meticulous approach and dedication have caught the eyes of his coaches.
“I gave him a discus and a shot put and he threw a lot over the summer, he’s done a lot of work in the weight room, he’s just a hard worker,” said Chris Moralez, a strength coach at Central. “You couldn’t ask for a better kid to coach, especially because he’s in tune academically. Character-wise, he’s a great kid. He treats people the right way.”
Corben Miller was a thrower at Central and Colorado Mesa and has been working with Baroumbaye on his technique for a few months.
“He’s one of those athletes who you don’t come across often where he’s critiquing himself before you, the coach, have the opportunity to tell him where he went wrong,” Miller said. “He’s very hyper-technical and very aware of his body. And that’s something you don’t really see from athletes until they reach the level… The thing that sets him apart, and this is the thing that sets a lot of athletes apart who end up reaching the level he’s at, is that he spends hours upon hours every day (doing) drills and fixing any issues he notices technically.”
Baroumbaye is looking to have even better showings down the stretch and at state this season and carry that momentum to Fort Collins.
He chose CSU because the program has produced Olympians in the past and he believes the coaches can help build him into a professional thrower. He’s an undeclared major but wants to do something in science and own a business one day.
Baroumbaye also wants to travel the world, especially Italy, Japan, Germany, Egypt and Sweden.
“I don’t like staying in one place for too long, I want to see the world,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve never been able to do that because I’ve been stuck as a kid.”
Reaching these heights wasn’t even on Baroumbaye’s mind when he joined Central’s track and field program as a freshman. With his hard work came the results, and with the results came the dreams of reaching the Olympics, and with the dreams came the stress.
But he thinks he’s turned a corner and is in tune with himself, just as he’s in tune with his technique. One way he does that is to turn on some tunes, specifically Afro R&B.
“Last year, I had great social anxiety whenever I would do performances,” Baroumbaye said. “In that regard, having my music to calm my mind down and see things in a way that is more calm, more collected and more aware of myself in this universe.”
Fruita, Montrose win titles
Fruita Monument cruised to the girls title and Montrose won the boys title in a modified Warrior Wild West Invitational at Stocker Stadium.
Fourteen boys teams competed, with Montrose scoring 128 points.
Central was second with 75, Grand Junction was third with 56 and Fruita Monument was fourth with 50. Palisade placed 11th with 21 points.
Central’s 4x800 meter team of Jackson Edwards, Alex Fisher, Alexander Mendoza and Shalom Trowbridge won in 8:34.35. Edwards won the 1,600 run in 4:40.14 and Trowbridge won the 800 in 1:57.63. Cooper VanMaurer won the pole vault after clearing 11 feet.
For Fruita, Cooper Siegmund won the 110 hurdles in 15.93 seconds and Cooper Siegmund finished second in the 300 meter hurdles in 43.12 seconds.
Grand Junction’s Mason Znamenacek was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.16 seconds.
For Palisade, Zenon Reece finished third in the 3200 with a time of 10:26.68.
Fruita’s girls scored 132 points, 68.5 points ahead of Montrose. Grand Junction placed eighth of 16 teams with 33 points, Palisade was 10th with 24 and Central was 11th with 22.5.
Fruita’s Ella Unrein won the 800 with a time of 2:26.16 and the 3200 in 11:59.19. Jayda Moore won the 300 hurdles in 54.8 seconds, Gracie Lloyd cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump for a state top-25 mark, Luka Knott threw the discus 120 feet, 9 inches.
Fruita’s 4x200 team of Cambelle Brammer, Addison Hopper, Navaya Steele and Moore won in 1:52.18.
Among the Tigers’ top finishers were Lily Lofland, who threw the discus 108 feet, 11 inches. Lofland also won the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 1.5 inches. Katelehn Abbath finished the 100 dash in 13.31 seconds for second place.
Central’s Jocelyn Olson won the pole vault with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches.
For Palisade, Addisyn Pinnt finished fourth and Braeleigh MacAskill was fifth in the 400 dash with times of 1:06.09 and 1:06.75, respectively.