Jake Anderson has a knack for walk-off hits for the Grand Junction Rockies.
Anderson delivered a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, lifting the Grand Junction Rockies to a 4-3 victory over Boise at Suplizio Field.
Down 3-2 in the ninth, Austin Elder singled, but Nate Scantlin grounded into a double play. Kelvin Maldonado doubled and Dondrei Hubbard, who hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning, was intentionally walked.
Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Luke Roskam was intentionally walked to load the bases. Anderson, who is hitting .307 with 20 RBI, lashed a single to get the tying and winning runs across.
Cody Clark got the win in relief, throwing a scoreless ninth inning. Israel Fuentes allowed two runs on five hits in the first five innings, striking out five, and Jimmy Dobrash gave up one run, striking out three over the next three innings.
Jose Gutierrez hit a solo home run in the sixth, his fifth of the season, to help the Rockies (22-18) close the gap on Ogden to 4 ½ games in the race for the first-half Pioneer League South Division championship after Ogden lost 15-9 to Missoula.
American Legion Baseball
Taylor's lose to Bozeman Bucks
Gene Taylor's fell behind early and never caught up Thursday in an 8-2 loss to the Bozeman Bucks in the Midsummer Classic in Bozeman, Montana.
Bozeman led 4-0 after three innings, but Taylor's cut the deficit in half in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Lucas Brown. Bozeman tacked on one run in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away.
Five errors by Gene Taylor's led to four unearned runs. Kade Bessert allowed all eight runs, giving up 10 hits and striking out three in 5 2/3 innings. Jadis Clemmer went 2 for 4 and Marshall Quast doubled for Gene Taylor's (4-5-1), which plays the Billings Royals and Brewster Farmers today.