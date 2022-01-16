When Sophie Anderson got thrown to the floor Friday night, it just might have triggered something.
And when Colorado Christian’s Haley Hanson started jawing at Anderson early Saturday night, the grad student guard from Paonia channeled that into one of the best all-around games of her blue-collar career for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.
Anderson scored a career-high 18 points, had eight rebounds, four assists and one steal, and played lights-out defense to help the Mavericks erase some of the sting from Friday’s loss to Metro State in a 78-58 rout of the Cougars at Brownson Arena.
“I was ticked off from last night and that kind of helped, and then they kept talking tonight and that ticked me off, too, so channel it in the right way and just not let it get to you,” Anderson said.
With opposing teams’ scouting report highlighting Dani Turner, Mariah Martin and Kelsey Siemons, Anderson made the Cougars pay.
“They found me really well when (Christian) collapsed on them, they found me for kickouts,” said Anderson, who was 5 of 8 from the field, hit a pair of 3-pointers and made all six free throws. “They understand they’re going to get a lot of pressure, and giving me the ball will open them up for the shot later on. It was good movement all around.”
After being stagnant on offense Friday, the Mavericks moved the ball better offensively, which led to high-percentage shots — even from the 3-point line, where CMU went 10 of 22.
“We responded well,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “They first half they played really hard, played defense, rebounded, didn’t turn the ball over. We did all those things we preach all the time and thought we did a pretty good job in the first half.”
With Turner scoring 22 points and showing her full range offensively, the Mavericks shot 50.9% from the field.
“This was a tough team when we played them the first time,” Turner said. “They didn’t play Westminster (Friday because of COVID issues) so we knew they were going to come in fresh and try to knock us down, so we had to come in and get this one.”
Turner hit a pair of 3-pointers, made spinning jumpers in the lane and came off backdoor screens for layups.
Defensively, though, was where the Mavericks were back to their old selves. CMU got physical with the Cougars, challenging shots and dominating the boards, 46-27.
And when Christian (5-7 2-4 RMAC) got physical, the Mavericks (11-2, 6-2) didn’t back off. Instead, they set solid screens, got one another open and knocked down shots.
“We definitely played timid (Friday) night and we knew we couldn’t do that against this team,” Turner said. “They’re big and physical and we knew we’ve got to play physical as well. When we do play physical, things tend to go our way. We get up on defense, we play aggressively and things start to click on all cylinders.”
By doubling up the Cougars in the second quarter, the Mavericks had basically put the game out of reach in the first half, building a 46-24 lead.
A few breakdowns in the second half kept the Mavericks from extending the lead in the third quarter, but hitting four straight 3-pointers early in the fourth ballooned the lead to 31 points. Anderson buried one from the corner, followed by back-to-back 3s from Mariah Martin, who also had 22 points for the Mavericks. Her second one, an open look in transition, put CMU up 71-43 and Turner followed with one from the corner for the 31-point cushion with 7:14 remaining.
Knocking down some early easy shots and getting aggressive got the Mavericks into a good rhythm offensively.
“A lot of times when you hit a shot, you play better defense,” Wagner said. “We like it to be the other way around, but it gave us a little life, a spark early on when they were hitting those shots. Everything flows more.”