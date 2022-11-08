Kash Anderson took one for the team last season.
When you’re in the same weight class as an All-American and you want to get on the mat, you find another weight class.
For Anderson, a 197-pounder, that meant moving to 285, even though it meant giving up quite a bit of weight every match. Gabe Carranza battled injuries last season, missing the majority of the conference duals, and has also moved down to 197 pounds this season.
With Donnie Negus graduated (and now an assistant wrestling and strength and conditioning coach), Anderson is back to 197 pounds for the Colorado Mesa men’s wrestling team, eager to pick on someone his own size this season.
“I’m really excited to be at my own weight and getting more competition, more equally matched competition,” the redshirt sophomore said. “Last year lit a little fire inside me and just made me super excited for the rest of my career here.”
He went 13-11 overall last season, wrestling several open tournaments at 197, but moved up to 285 for duals, going 2-7, including a one-point loss and one by sudden victory. In his own weight class, Anderson went 11-4, including winning the NUWAY Combat College Open in early January and a runner-up finish in the Colorado Mesa Open, losing to the top-ranked wrestler in NAIA in the title match.
“Now that (Anderson) has dropped down a weight, he’s looking even better,” CMU assistant coach Mike Mendoza said. “He did awesome last year. He was the guy that ended it for us and man, probably the biggest heart of the team right here.
“He was a guy that was a 97-pounder behind our All-American and hey, we need you to go up to heavyweight and he said, yep, you need me to be there, I’ll do it. No excuses, there was no, hey, these guys are bigger than me. He went out with a big heart and a big fight and did an awesome job. Now that he’s down to 97s, he’s gonna be even better.”
The Mavericks, who open the season this weekend with road duals against Menlo College and San Francisco State, have several spots open from last season.
Three ranked wrestlers and national qualifiers do return, 125-pound redshirt sophomore Dawson Collins, who placed fifth at nationals last season, achieving All-America status, 133-pound redshirt senior Collin Metzgar, and 157-pound redshirt sophomore Ryan Wheeler, who placed third in the nation to also become an All-American. Wheeler is expected to re-enter the lineup after the fall semester.
“Last year finishing fifth was a confidence-booster as a freshman but after doing that this year I’m ready to up my level,” Collins said. “I’ve been training all summer, all offseason, doing stuff to get my conditioning right earlier this year than last year.”
Collins, who is a flurry of action to start off duals, said he wants to come out even faster this season.
“Some things I’d like to work on that I should have done better last year is definitely pushing the pace early in the match. Last year I’d start off slow and increase my speed with shots and stuff throughout the match,” the Grand Junction High School product said. “This year I want to go out there, find my shots and fire my offense. I feel like if I do that I’ll just light a fire.”
Not only will the Mavericks have several new faces in the lineup, they’ll also have a new coach at the helm. Chuck Pipher retired after 16 seasons, with CMU expected to officially promote Mendoza to head coach in the coming days.
Mendoza, who was a Division I head coach at Cal State Bakersfield and Boise State, has been running the team this season and did the majority of the recruiting this past year.
The expectations don’t change from year to year or roster to roster for the two-time defending RMAC champions. Conference titles, yes, but also producing more national tournament qualifiers — the Mavs enter the season ranked No. 10 in the nation.
“Coming back from winning the RMAC, yeah, it’s something we want to do,” Mendoza said. “It’s not something we’ve talked about a lot, I think we just kind of have that as an expectation of something we want to achieve. It’s more about just training hard and just staying focused on getting better. The results will be the results when you’re focused on your training.”