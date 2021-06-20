Jake Anderson entered Saturday night's game in Billings with only five hits in his past 28 at-bats and only three RBI on the season. The Grand Junction Rockies' third baseman broke out of his slump in a big way to lead the Rockies to a 15-2 victory over Billings (11-14) at Drehler Park.
After an RBI single in his second at-bat, Anderson came to the plate in the top of the fourth inning with the bases load and Grand Junction (10-15) leading 5-0. Anderson connected on a two-run double to keep the Rockies' rally going. Grand Junction scored six runs in the inning.
Anderson added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, and capped his 3-for-5 performance with a two-run home run, his first long ball with the Rockies. Anderson finished with six RBI in the win.
Chance Hroch (2-0) was the beneficiary of Grand Junction's offensive display, allowing only one run on six hits in six innings with five walks and four strikeouts.