The Colorado Mesa senior missed last week’s three games because of illness, but she was back at full strength Friday night, and the Mavericks were certainly happy about that.
Anderson, the Mavs’ top defensive player, had one job — make Sydney Candelaria work for everything she got. That she did in the Mavericks’ 66-41 runaway victory at Brownson Arena, and even though Candelaria scored 21 points, she needed 28 shots — and nine free throws — to get there.
“Sophie did a good job on her, really disciplined,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “She got nine free throws, so a lot of it came from the free-throw line, but I thought she made her work for every shot. It’s pretty cool to have her out there.”
Her defense, coupled with a 22-point performance from CMU point guard Mariah Martin and 17 more from Kelsey Siemons, allowed the Mavericks to lead wire to wire.
Martin, who will likely have a nice shiner when she wakes up this morning, hit five 3-pointers, getting some good screens for wide-open looks and mixed her attacking nature with perimeter shooting.
“Most teams are probably playing me for my drive so I have to just trust my outside shot,” Martin said. “That’s what I’ve been focusing on a little bit more since maybe the Metro game. Teams are definitely scouting me for the drive so I’ve gotta trust my pull-up and my 3.”
With about five minutes left in the game, Martin sent a pass to Siemons on the wing, with the ball skipping between Siemons’ feet and out of bounds. Siemons looked quizzically at her point guard until she saw why.
Martin covered her face with her hands, and as she headed to the bench, you could see a nasty scratch under her right eye.
“I tried to make the pass and it was like she just clawed me,” Martin said.
“Mariah never throws a ball between your legs,” Siemons said. “I was like, did I do something wrong? Because there’s no way that pass was like that, and then I realized she was hurt.”
By that time, though, the game was well in hand and Wagner sent five freshmen onto the floor, and also worked Savannah Domgaard back into the rotation. Domgaard has been out with an injury since the Mavs returned from the Christmas break.
Against the Skyhawks’ zone, the Mavs (13-4, 8-4 RMAC) got better movement offensively, finding gaps and one another. With 17 assists on 24 baskets, Wagner liked how the ball moved.
Siemons, who is a perimeter-oriented post player, posted up against the smaller Skyhawks for layups, and also helped CMU control the boards with 11 rebounds.
“Hitting those shots outside and then she goes inside it just kind of kept them off balance the whole night,” Wagner said. “They got in that zone and she was able to get down in the paint and finish some shots for us. That’s what we need.”
Monica Brooks finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Dani Turner got into early foul trouble and finished with nine points, her first game in single digits this season.
“The last couple of games my shots just haven’t been falling,” Siemons said. “I’ve had to find another way to score and that’s in the paint or at the free-throw line, not necessarily from the 3. We ran a couple of screen and rolls and I got inside their zone. We’ve been working on sealing (and cutting through the lane) instead of everyone just standing on the perimeter.”
Having Anderson back allowed the other four on the floor to concentrate on their defensive assignments.
“She’s our key,” Martin said. “She honestly is the key player to make this team go. She does all the dirty work and she always gives 100% effort and we need that. When we didn’t have it it was tough because I was like, who?”
Wagner’s instructions to Anderson were simple.
“Make her work,” Wagner said. “We need to make her work and try to wear her down, because we knew she was gonna shoot it. She’s such a good player and you can see she took 28 shots and toward the end I think she got a little bit tired. … Sophie just kind of hounded her all night long.”