Kash Anderson avoided a pin so that the Colorado Mesa University wrestling team could get a win.
Anderson, a 6-foot, 197-pound redshirt freshman, faced off against 15th-ranked 285-pound Gavin Nye of CSU-Pueblo in the heavyweight match with the Mavericks clinging to a five-point lead. Anderson not only managed to avoid getting stuck underneath, he nearly pinned Nye before losing an 11-10 decision on riding time in the Mavericks’ 23-21 victory in the Battle at Brownson on Thursday night.
“Kash had to wrestle tough, because if that guy gets you on your back, you are probably done,” Mesa coach Chuck Pipher said. “Kash had to wrestle smart there, but dang it. He probably gave up a win to give us a win, realistically. At the end there, he tried to come around and get two points and get the win, but he really didn’t put himself at risk to give up a pin on us. Kash wrestled really well.”
The 14th-ranked Mavericks (7-2, 2-0 RMAC) were in position to win after Seth Latham (174 pounds), Nolan Krone (184) and Donnie Negus (197) scored bonus-point victories. CSU-Pueblo led 18-8 going into Latham’s match.
Latham dominated Remington Winmill from the first whistle, piling up 16 points in a technical fall victory in 2 minutes, 39 seconds.
Krone pinned Dominic Robles with four seconds left in the first period to give Mesa a 19-18 lead. Then Negus finished strong, racking up seven points in the third period for a 15-3 major decision.
“We needed team points in a tight dual like this and bonus points are even better,” Negus said. “Before I came out in the tunnel, (Coach) came back and said wrestle to win, but a pin would be really nice.
“I went out there wrestling hard, trying to win, but we needed those extra team points.”
Negus has wrestled Gould earlier this year and two years ago in the Battle at Brownson and won decisions, but the ThunderWolves had a substantial weight advantage at heavyweight. Negus knew he would need more than a decision.
“With a crowd like this and you get a big takedown, the whole crowd explodes,” Negus said. “It fuels you really. I don’t know if I was able to wrestle as hard as I could without the crowd.”
Dawson Collins and Collin Metzgar scored major-decision victories at 125 and 133 pounds. Collins needed a takedown late in the third period for his 14-6 victory
“Two points doesn’t seem like a lot, but it helps a lot,” Collins said. “One extra dual point can make the difference in the whole dual. Even though your lungs are hurting and your body is fatigued, you got to do what you got to do for the team. That’s all there is to it.”
Collins was sick for three weeks and hasn’t wrestled in close to five weeks.
“You could probably tell my lungs were hurting me out there,” Collins said. “It was good to get back out there and blow my lungs out there. Hopefully my lungs are feeling good.
“It hurts; it’s a crappy feeling, but when you have to be mentally tough,” Collins said. “I know I can push through it. I didn’t think about my lungs until after the match — and I was dying!”
“He’s been out for a while,” Pipher said. “This is his first week back in probably five weeks. He’s had very few practices. You can see it; he’s not quite himself yet. He’ll get there.”