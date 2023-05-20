Another first-timer has qualified for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Andrew College (Georgia) clinched the Appalachian District title with an 8-7 win over Chattanooga State Community College (Tennessee) on Friday.
The Tigers’ win came on the heels of a 20-2 shellacking from Chattanooga on Wednesday.
Andrew (34-23) which was founded in 1854, went through multiple losing streaks this season before winning nine of its final 11 games.
Friday’s other qualifying team is more familiar: Wabash Valley College (Illinois).
Wabash beat South Suburban College (Illinois) 15-2 on Friday. The Warriors led 5-0 after the first inning, 11-0 after the third and 15-0 after the sixth. Nicklas Williams had five RBI and a home run. This is Wabash Valley’s fourth appearance at JUCO and its third since 2017.
The Warriors (53-11) are without longtime coach Rob Fournier, who left after his 26th season to become an assistant at Western Kentucky University. They’re now coached by Aaron Biddle, who served as Fournier’s assistant for seven seasons.
In the West District, Salt Lake Community College beat Pima Community College (Arizona) 7-5 to advance to the district championship.
The Bruins face either Southeast Community College (Nebraska) or Pima today. The Aztecs and the Storm played the late game Friday. Southeast or Pima would have to win two games today to win the district title.
Barton Community College (Kansas) is one step closer to the Plains District championship game. The Cougars beat Fort Scott Community College (Kansas) 8-5 in the Plains losers’ bracket on Friday.
The second round of the winners’ bracket, featuring last year’s runner-up Cowley College (Kansas), resumes today.
The South Central District tournament at Crowder College (Missouri) was postponed to today.