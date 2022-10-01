Zenon Reece beat everybody but the rain.
The Palisade High School senior raced away from the boys field at the Anna Banana Invitational cross country meet Friday afternoon, crossing the finish line in first place as a deluge hit the Snooks Bottom Open Space.
Reece, who also had to battle a stiff headwind over the final mile, won the Anna Banana title in 17 minutes, 22.02 seconds after leading for virtually the entire race.
With a start delayed by lightning, the boys race unfolded under relatively dry conditions.
But that changed dramatically as Reece rounded the final corner by the large pond and headed for home.
With each step, the rain increased in intensity.
Grand Junction sophomore Connor Kinser finished a soggy second in 17:45.69.
Nickolaos Cady of Central, also soaked, finished third in 17:47.94 over the hilly, 5-kilometer course.
“I run best from the front, following the bike,” Reece said in the finish area as rain poured off his face. “That’s what I was trying to do today.”
The Palisade runner said he wanted to open a gap early, which he did.
Then, it was a race against the impending weather change.
“I had a headwind … and it started raining hard,” he said. “But I knew I could get there.”
William Stenhouse of host Fruita Monument finished fourth among the boys in the 2022 Anna Banana, which featured the four valley high schools along with Olathe.
Wildcat teammates Austin Strain and Kaden Nelson finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Bryce Flanagan led Grand Junction with a seventh-place finish.
The Fruita Monument boys won the team title with 33 points. Grand Junction was second with 46. Olathe was third (64) and Palisade fourth (77).
Central did not enter varsity teams in either the boys or girls races.
The Fruita Monument girls dominated in their race earlier Friday afternoon.
Junior Ella Unrein won her second Anna Banana title, duplicating her finish two years ago as a freshman.
“I broke my foot last year, so I didn’t race,” Unrein said after Friday’s victory. “But today I felt good. It was a little slick over on Mile 2.”
She said she handled the dicey footing, happy to have extensive knowledge of the singletrack trail course at Snook’s Bottom.
Unrein and her Fruita Monument teammates held a practice session at Snooks Bottom on Thursday and helped mark the course with flags.
“We know this course better than anyone,” Unrein said. “It’s a hard course to run (a fast time).”
The Fruita Monument junior said Friday’s victory was special.
“There is a pride to winning on homecoming week,” she said after finishing the challenging course in 19 minutes, 30.81 seconds.
Unrein led the race from her first step to the last.
“This week, we are focusing on speed; it’s getting toward the end of the season,” Unrein said, adding that she and her teammates have built a strong endurance base.
Friday’s course offered a few downhill sections where she could work on rapid turnover, she said.
Unrein also said she was happy for the 15-minute lightning delay before Friday’s race.
“I liked it,” she said. “I got some time to calm down before the race.”
She also credited new head coach Veronica Harvey with continuing the running program established by former longtime head coach Jay Valentine.
“I haven’t really noticed a difference this year,” Unrein said. “I do miss Jay, of course. We all do.”
Unrein’s teammates finished second (Addison Eyre), third (Mackenzie Black), fourth (Miranda Deeths), sixth (Emma Bunger) and seventh (Reagan Geer).
Unrein’s two victories and three by former Fruita Monument standout Jadyn Heil give the Wildcats five consecutive wins in the girls races at Snooks Bottom.
Heil now is running at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
The Fruita Monument girls posted a low total of 15 to win the team title.
Grand Junction was second (57) and Palisade third (66).
“Our girls really are like a family,” said Harvey, the Fruita Monument head coach. She said Black and Eyre have been running right behind Unrein all season.
“And we have two freshmen in our top seven,” Harvey said, adding that Unrein is a tremendous leader for the Wildcats.
“Ella Unrein is the quintessential athlete. She’s the hardest worker,” Harvey said. “And she’s a really nice human being on top of that.”
Harvey also commended the work of assistant coach Max Robinson.
She said the challenges with Friday’s weather sum up the sport of cross country.
“I think the weather we faced today is akin to what cross country is,” Harvey said. “It’s the tenacity, the persistence, the fighting through challenges and obstacles.
“Today, we got some challenges from Mother Nature, but we kept running,” Harvey said. “That’s the beauty of this sport.”
The Anna Banana Invitational is held each year in memory of Anna Janowitz, a Fruita Monument cross country runner who was killed in an accident on her way to practice.