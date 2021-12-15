The Western Slope’s biggest wrestling tournament returns after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
More than 40 teams converge Friday at Central for the 44th edition of the two-day Warrior Classic.
Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba and Weld Central two-time state champion Roberto Estrada return as Warrior Classic champions.
Other state champions competing are Cedaredge’s Lane Hunsberger, Fort Lupton’s D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, Broomfield’s Ryan Vigil, Highland’s Zach Tittle and Jack Ring. Hunsberger placed third at the 2019 Warrior.
District 51 schools will join these top-10 ranked teams by On the Mat: Cedaredge, Meeker, Moffat County, Weld Central, Severance and Highland. The field also includes Utah schools Richfield, North Sevier (Salina), Carbon (Price) and Piedra Vista from Farmington, New Mexico.
The tournament’s history is full of memorable grapplers and moments.
Grand Junction’s Josiah Rider, Dawson Collins and Nucla’s Tucker Lane are four-time Warrior champions. Lane and Rider are three-time state champions, and Collins won twice.
Seven Colorado four-time state champions have competed at the Warrior. Paonia’s Jesse Reed, Alamosa’s Jon Archuleta and Arvada West’s Kyle Sand each won twice and Nucla’s Mikael Smith and Meeker’s T. J. Shelton won once. In 1993 Arvada West’s Joel Gilmore withdrew after two wins with the flu. Crowley County’s Torben Walters lost the 2003 189-pound title match to Sand, 9-3, in one of the tournament’s most anticipated matches.
Perhaps the most accomplished athlete to compete at the Warrior is Cael Sanderson. He won an Olympic gold medal and was a four-time undefeated (159-0) NCAA champion for Iowa State. Currently the coach at Penn State, he has led the Nittany Lions to eight National Championships. In 1993, Cael and brothers Cody and Cole won Warrior titles.
Whether from a small ranching town or the big city, the Warrior allows little and big schools to mix it up. Hotchkiss’ 1987 145-pound champion, Andy Pipher, coached Class 2A’s Paonia team to Warrior titles in 2005 and 2012.
A couple of Western Slope coaches are Warrior champions. Mat side this weekend will be Grand Junction’s Sand (2002, 2003 for Arvada West) and Meeker’s J.C. Watt (1987, 1988, 1989 for Meeker).
An interesting twist in 1990 was that Chris Taylor was a sure bet to win the 140-pound title match. Chris Taylor of Central defeated Chris Taylor of Delta, 5-0.
In the 1996-97 season, Central’s Dustin Toothaker won a Warrior and state title. In his prep career, he wrestled for four different schools. In 1996 he placed second at state for Hotchkiss. In 1995 he placed second at state for Palisade, and as a freshman he placed third at state for Cedaredge.
In 2002, 103-pound fourth-place finisher Kacey McCallister from McNary, Oregon, received a standing ovation. You may wonder why finishing fourth would warrant an ovation? McCallister had no legs.
Marcus Hernandez, a blind wrestler from Pueblo South, was the 2004 119-pound champion. He also claimed the 2006 125-pound 4A state title.
Elijah Martinez, an eighth-grader from Santa Fe, New Mexico, placed fourth at 138 pounds in 2017. Last season, he lost by one point in the state finals.
Central Coach Clint Trujillo believes early season tournaments are good for wrestlers.
“Being able to perform on a bigger stage they learn how to handle that type of pressure. You can’t take a kid to Ball Arena, that say is 36-0, that never wrestled on a stage like that. He’s got to learn that it’s gonna be all good,” Trujillo said.
Three mats each will be set up in two gyms. Video screens will be just outside the gyms and in the concessions area. Fans will be informed of who is wrestling where, what matches are coming up, and there will also be live broadcast of matches.
Each of the 14 weight classes features a 32-man bracket. Wrestling begins Friday at 10 a.m. Quarterfinals are approximately at 4 p.m. On Saturday, wrestling begins at 9 a.m., with semifinals approximately at 10 a.m. First-, third- and fifth-place matches begin at 4 p.m.