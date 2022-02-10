Win or go home.
A phrase that transcends all sports applies to Colorado’s prep wrestlers this weekend.
If a wrestler does not place in the top four at his state-qualifying regional tournament, their season is over. For the girls, a top-five finish secures a spot at their state tournament.
For every wrestler that qualifies, the excitement of going to “state” means a trip to Denver’s Ball Arena on Feb. 17.
Cedaredge’s returning state champion, Lane Hunsberger, has qualified three times, while other seniors in the area have come so close, but have never made the trip to Denver.
Last season, Grand Junction senior Cale Moore placed third at regionals. But because of COVID, the number of state qualifiers from each region was reduced from four to two. The state tournament itself was scaled back from its traditional three-day event to one day for each classification.
Just missing out on a state berth last season has weighed on his mind.
“I was definitely sad, but I wrestled as good I could. I gave it as much effort as I could, and things just didn’t end up how I wanted them to,” Moore said. “So it gave me something to work towards. Encouragement to work harder this year.”
That hard work translated to getting stronger in the summer.
“The biggest thing is I spent a lot of time in the gym. I worked on my strength and then cut a little bit more weight,” Moore said. “I really took it serious and tried to make it to every summer workout, just to give myself the best chance.”
Moore had specific goals for this season.
“Coming into the year I made a goal to place at every tournament, and so far I have. Two more tournaments to go, and hopefully I can keep that going,” Moore said.
Moore is ranked No. 5 at 152 pounds in Class 5A by On the Mat. Two wrestlers who are ranked ahead of him will be at the same regional.
Mountain Vista’s Aiden Cartwright (No. 2) defeated Moore 4-3 in the Warrior Classic quarterfinals. About a month later at the Top of the Rockies, Moore defeated Cartwright 3-1 in the quarterfinals, but Cartwright won their fifth-place match 5-2.
For Moore and Cartwright, the wrestler ranked ahead of them is ominous. Pomona’s Daniel Cardenas is seeking his fourth state title and is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Looking back, Moore feels good of how his prep wrestling career has played out.
“It’s gone great. Better than I expected. I came out with a lot of good friends I will have for life. And the older wrestlers, when I was younger, showed me the way,” Moore said.
The closest tournaments for area fans will be at Fruita Monument and Central. The Wildcats host the boys Class 5A Region 4 tournament and District 51’s Phoenix team hosts the girls tournament. Both begin Friday at 4 p.m. and continue Saturday at 9 a.m. Tickets for both can only be purchased online.
By Saturday night, as the regional tournaments wind down, there will be smiles for those going to state and sadness for those whose season has come to an end, especially seniors.
As fans head to the exits, many are unaware that some of the tournament’s best matches are still to come.
A last-gasp opportunity to qualify awaits a few who placed fifth.
If a wrestler places fifth, but hasn’t faced the fourth-place finisher, the fifth-place wrestler can challenge the fourth-place wrestler for a state tournament spot.
These matches are commonly known as wrestlebacks, and with so much at stake, are the most intense.
In 2016, Central’s E.J. Barrera won a wrestleback challenge match. It led to invaluable state tournament experience, and a fifth-place medal. He would win a state title the next season.
So as people leave the gym, the ultimate win-or-go home scenario could just be starting.