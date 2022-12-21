Central’s J.P. Espinoza, top left, Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski, top right, and Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice, bottom left, all won titles last weekend at the Warrior Classic. For Espinoza, it was redemption after going 0-2 at the 2021 Warrior Classic. Chelewski believes he can add a state title this year to his Warrior crown. Hice continued an undefeated season, but staying perfect is not the goal — a state title is. Palisade’s Keyton Young, bottom right, had a tough match in the 138-pound championship — a battle with two-time state champ D’mitri Garza-Alcon. Young lost, but hopes the experience will pay off later this season.
Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice, top, takes Rykan Hacking of Uintah, Utah, to the mat Saturday in the 120-pound title match at the Warrior Classic. Hice was one of five Western Slope wrestlers to win Warrior titles. Palisade’s Keyton Young, below, tries to escape in his loss in the 138 championship match.
Palisade High School’s Keyton Young wrestles D’Mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton for the championship title in the 138-pound weight class in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Young lost to Garza-Alarcon 5-0. Photo by Barton Glasser
Dylan Chelewski, top, of Fruit Monument High School wrestles Coulter Shumway of Norwood in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chelewski pinned Shumway. Photo by Barton Glasser
Central’s J.P. Espinoza, top left, Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski, top right, and Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice, bottom left, all won titles last weekend at the Warrior Classic. For Espinoza, it was redemption after going 0-2 at the 2021 Warrior Classic. Chelewski believes he can add a state title this year to his Warrior crown. Hice continued an undefeated season, but staying perfect is not the goal — a state title is. Palisade’s Keyton Young, bottom right, had a tough match in the 138-pound championship — a battle with two-time state champ D’mitri Garza-Alcon. Young lost, but hopes the experience will pay off later this season.
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Photos by Barton Glasser
Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice, top, takes Rykan Hacking of Uintah, Utah, to the mat Saturday in the 120-pound title match at the Warrior Classic. Hice was one of five Western Slope wrestlers to win Warrior titles. Palisade’s Keyton Young, below, tries to escape in his loss in the 138 championship match.
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Palisade High School’s Keyton Young wrestles D’Mitri Garza-Alarcon of Fort Lupton for the championship title in the 138-pound weight class in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Young lost to Garza-Alarcon 5-0. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
The Associated Press
Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Dylan Chelewski, top, of Fruit Monument High School wrestles Coulter Shumway of Norwood in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chelewski pinned Shumway. Photo by Barton Glasser
Fruita Monument senior Dylan Chelewski never envisioned being a Warrior Classic champion.
“I didn’t get into wrestling until 7th grade so I never thought about it, but it’s been a dream to come and win it,” Chelewski said. “When I first started wrestling, it was just something to do. But last year things started clicking, and I could tell it was gonna go better.”
Chelewski is Class 5A’s No. 2 ranked 157-pounder by On the Mat, and placed fifth at state last season.
“I’m training as much as I can to be at the top of the podium. Last year was a good way to get the feel of state,” he said. “I think this year I have a pretty good chance of being a state champ.”
In their 285-pound title match, Montrose state champion Dmarian Lopez faced a formidable foe in Uintah’s Gage Howard. Howard was second at last season’s Utah state tournament.
Lopez, a senior who is ranked 20th in the nation, gave insight on his victory.
“They hyped up the match, but honestly it wasn’t all that. I stayed in control and think I’m a good enough wrestler to not worry about things going on around me, and just being focused. I executed and he wasn’t ready and that’s all,” Lopez said after pinning Howard in 3 minutes, 20 seconds.
Central sophomore J.P. Espinoza won the 113-pound bracket. At the 2021 Warrior he went 0-2 and believes having wrestled in last year’s tournament was beneficial.
“I think it helped quite a bit, honestly. My first year, I was really nervous with all the people watching and didn’t wrestle my best,” Espinoza said. He is 17-2 this season.
Before the season started, 106-pound Delta sophomore Dawsen Drozdik was tabbed with the Class 3A No.1 ranking — something the Warrior champion wasn’t comfortable with.
“I wish I could have been ranked lower so I could have worked up to No. 1,” Drozdik said. “I kinda felt like it was just given to me. So I felt like if I could have earned it, I would be more proud.”
Cedaredge sophomore Ethan Hice won the 120-pound championship and shared thoughts on being undefeated (17-0).
“I think I’m more a, one-match-at-a-time kinda thing. A win is a win, a loss is a loss,” he said. “I think it’s just all a build-up to state, and whatever my record is going into state, is my record. Having an undefeated season would be nice, obviously.”
Palisade’s Keyton Young had a huge task in the 138-pound final in the form of two-time state champion D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, a junior from Fort Lupton.
Young came up short but wrestled tough. Garza-Alarcon scored a third-period takedown to establish a comfortable 5-0 lead — which ended up being final score.
Young reflected on the challenge of wrestling one of the state’s best.
“I know certain matches I have to be a little more cautious than others, but in general I go out there to wrestle anybody, anywhere,” he said. “I was trying to make it a close match. I wanted to be competitive more than anything else.”
Garza-Alarcon, who won his third Warrior title, is ranked No. 1 in 3A with a career record of 82-3. He is positioned to join Nucla’s Tucker Lane, Grand Junction’s Josiah Rider and Dawson Collins as a four-time Warrior champion next season.
Uintah from Vernal, Utah, captured their fifth team title with a record-setting 286.5 points, besting Grand Junction’s 250 in 2017. Uintah placed 11 wrestlers in the top six, including four champions.
Prior to the final round of first- through sixth-place matches, Central, Meeker and Fruita Monument were within a few points of one another in the battle for second place.
Central went 4-3, Meeker 4-2 and Fruita Monument 3-3 in those matches.
Central finished with 177 points, Meeker 176 and Fruita Monument 174.