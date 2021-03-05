The four seniors on the Delta High School girls basketball team have lifted the program to relevance in Class 3A. Since junior Erika Kuta entered the picture, the Panthers have made it to the Great 8 two years in a row.
That success is leading to heightened expectations that Delta places upon itself. The Panthers hope a league title and a run to the Great 8 are the starting point moving forward.
“I think it’s the mindset that sets us apart, because we’ve been to the Elite Eight and haven’t made it past that yet, so we know we need to play our best every game to make it past that hump of the Elite Eight by playing as a team, working hard and putting in the time that we have,” senior Alexa Huff said.
Huff, Keely Porter, Marcy Schaal and Jessica Dexter are Delta’s four seniors. Huff is the team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game. She’s also second in rebounds with 5.9 per game.Porter isn’t far behind, averaging 10.7 points. and 4.5 rebounds. She also leads the team in assists with 2.5Schaal and Dexter combine for 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Their cohesion from years of playing together helped Delta (11-2) roll to the Class 3A Western Slope League title. The Panthers’ only losses are to Centauri and Central by a combined 13 points.
“I feel like this group, and for us especially as seniors, we’ve been playing together (since) sixth or fifth grade, even,” Porter said. “We have chemistry with everyone. We trust each other. Whenever one of us makes a mistake or has a bad night, another person will pop up and score 13 points. That’s chemistry.”
Add in Kuta’s 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and Delta has a deep and talented team.
Seven of the nine players in the Panthers’ lineup are upperclassmen. That experience has shown itself throughout this season, including this week, when Delta lost a 69-67 double-overtime game at Central and immediately bounced back with a 45-42 win at Fruita Monument.
“They’re very confident,” coach Kyle Crowder said. “We’ve got a lot of experience. We’ve got kids that have played for four years on varsity, so there’s no reason for them not to have confidence. (The Central loss) kind of refocused us, not that we were getting overly confident or anything like that, but it refocused us to the task at hand. It’s good for us to have to compete in those types of games and find a way to go through the situation, even if we’re not with our best kids healthy.”
Because of the team’s experience, Huff believes the Panthers can burst through their postseason ceiling this month.
“I think we’re a lot stronger physically, so we can definitely get to the basket, not necessarily easier, but more strongly and powerful, and I feel like that’s setting us apart from years past with our physicality,” Huff said. “We’ve been in the weight room. We’ve been doing all kinds of drills. I think that’s what we bring.”
Awareness has also been a benefit of the team’s experience, both playing with each other and in growing as players individually.
“We’ve also been working together a lot better this year than in past years because we’ll dribble down the court with our heads up every time, or we’ll rebound and the first thing we’ll do is look for a person down the court,” Porter said. “We’re fast this year, and strong. That helps a lot.”
Delta has been dominant at times this season. Nine of the Panthers’ 11 wins are by at least 13 points — including four by at least 21 points.
Because of uncertainty around winter sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huff and Porter believed Delta started its season with more intensity than ever before.
In an era of cancellations, quarantines and hastily restructured schedules, they knew they needed to make every minute of the season count, especially as seniors.
“I think we realized that, because of COVID, we weren’t going to get as long of a season, so instead of waiting until midseason to be at our best, we had to start that way,” Porter said. “We had to work harder and smarter at the beginning.”
Delta hosts Grand Valley (7-5) this evening in its regular-season finale with a league title already in hand. The Panthers hope to further bolster their seed with one more victory.