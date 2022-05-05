Myah Arrieta wasn’t planning to attend Colorado Mesa.
She had already settled into her dorm at Northern Colorado and was starting fall softball practice in Greeley when circumstances led her home.
After a death in the family, Arrieta decided she needed to return to Grand Junction.
“I was up there for like a week and it happened and I decided to come back here,” Arrieta said before practice earlier this week. She talked with Ben Garcia, the UNC coach who used to coach the Mavericks, and said he understood her desire to be with her family. “They were very supportive, it was awesome.”
Once home, she contacted CMU coach Mercedes Bohte about the possibility of playing for the Mavs, arranged a tryout and figured she’d be a role player as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner, maybe play a few innings on defense as a backup.
“I wasn’t expecting anything to be given to me, really. It was just getting a feel for the team, hoping that I was accepted by the team, which I was, and then I ended up being able to get some playing time along with that. It’s been great since,” Arrieta said.
Bohte had her middle infield set with Ashley Bradford at shortstop and Aislyn Sharp at second base, but depth is a good thing. Camryn Mullen is recovering from an injury this season, so the coaches had Arrieta working out at both middle infield spots, plus the outfield, listing her as a utility player.
“It’s a lot, your brain is getting used to that higher level and different things, cutoffs and back and forth (between the positions). But she really pushed the other two middle infielders, Ashley and Aislyn, to be better and it was nice to see that friendly competition there,” Bohte said.
In the third inning of the opening game of the season, Sharp moved to her right to field a ball and felt a twinge. A couple of pitches later, she took the throw on a stolen base attempt that ended the inning and winced.
When the Mavericks took the field for the fourth inning, they had a new second baseman. Arrieta has been there ever since.
“At that tournament in California I wasn’t expecting too much playing time,” Arrieta said. “Then Aislyn got hurt and I was thrown in. I didn’t really have time to think about it.”
Once Sharp was cleared to play again, Bohte had a decision to make.
“It’s kind of tough to do that, the person who was the main second baseman last year and then a freshman comes and is kicking butt,” Bohte said. “This last weekend we moved Aislyn there and she was enthusiastic and ready to go and it was nice to see. It’s nice to have that seasoned player available once postseason comes.
“We did talk to the team about that, maybe you got sick during the season or you got hurt or you just have an off week and you didn’t play as much but we still may need you.”
Sharp, like Arrieta, is a Central High School graduate, and accepted her new role once she was cleared to play. She’s the one leading the chatter in the dugout, and when she’s called upon to hit or spells Arrieta on defense, she’s produced. She played in all four games last week against Chadron State, two starts, and hit .500, with a double, a triple and four RBI. Arrieta played in three games, also getting some time at shortstop, and hit .500 with a triple and a home run and three RBI.
“Myah’s been doing great and the fact that I got an opportunity with her greatness right now, I just wanted to have fun with it,” Sharp said after a pinch-hit three-run home run against Black Hills State a few weeks ago. In 16 games, she’s hitting .389 with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI.
“I have confidence in every one of these players, so when Myah came in for me in that very first game, I was like, she can do this, she’s got this, and she obviously has it.”
Likewise, Arrieta wants Sharp to succeed.
“I think she has the confidence in me when I’m out there and I have the confidence in her when she’s out there,” the freshman said. “It’s just a good support system that we’ve got going throughout the whole entire infield to believe in whoever’s out there.”
Arrieta tore up pitching her senior year at Central with a .603 batting average, with 36 RBI, 14 doubles and four home runs. She was the Southwestern League player of the year and a first-team all-state selection, leading Central to the Class 5A Final Four.
There’s always an adjustment period to college pitching, but Arrieta has taken the confidence she had at Central to the next level. She enters the RMAC Tournament — the top-seeded Mavericks play at 5:30 this evening on their home field — with a .387 batting average, second on the team among the starters, and 12th in the conference.
She’s a line-drive hitter in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, with nine doubles, four triples, five home runs and 33 RBI, and has struck out only 18 times in 159 plate appearances.
Defensively, she’s made eight errors in 164 chances, a fielding average of .951 on a team that’s No. 2 in the conference with a .949 fielding average.
“It was about the second tournament when I realized there’s a difference, but it’s not too much difference,” Arrieta said of facing college pitching. “I just need to have confidence within myself and then it’s the same thing all over again, it’s just hitting. Eye on the ball, hitting the ball. It goes back to the simple mechanics.
“There are some pitchers that they’ll throw you all outside and then they throw in another pitcher who’s all inside or has a change-up or a drop ball, so that’s been a big change for me from high school to college. A lot of these girls have a lot of different pitches that actually work for them. That’s been a little bit of an adjustment, but it’s been easier as the season has gone on.”
She’s the kid on a still relatively young team, but from the start, Bohte said, Arrieta never seemed like a freshman.
“I get that a lot,” Arrieta said with a grin. “I don’t think too much into it. I get that a lot and don’t know what makes me not look like a freshman, but I’ll take the compliment.”