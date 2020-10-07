The chant came from the dugout: Me-oh-me-oh-me-oh-Myah.
Then with one swing...
Oh, My-ah.
Central High School’s Myah Arrieta continued her torrid hitting Tuesday, ripping a no-doubt, three-run home run to left-center in the first inning of a Class 5A first-round playoff game. Pitcher Kennedy Vis and the defense made that hold up in a 3-2 nail-biter over Legend at Kronkright Field.
“People on base, I just wanted to score them,” Arrieta said. “I did my job and they did their job getting on base, and we got it done.”
Arrieta’s fourth home run of the season and her 3-for-3 day raised her batting average to .614. She beat out a spinning, swinging bunt in the third and singled up the middle in the fifth.
“She can’t do anything wrong. The swinging bunt, the little flare, the bomb, she cannot do anything wrong,” Central coach Scott Else said. “Her confidence is beaming now. Just her confidence, the whole team’s confidence, and her confidence is flowing over to the other girls right now.”
Vis was in command through 5 2/3 innings, even though she wasn’t matching Legend’s Cameron Ponich strikeout-for-strikeout.
Ponich, a sophomore, struck out 14, using a riseball that rose just enough to have the Warriors swinging and missing. She made only one real mistake, leaving a pitch over the plate to Arrieta.
“We jumped out early and thank God we did, because their pitcher shut us down,” Else said. “We had bases loaded one time and couldn’t get anything. She dealt us. That’s a good team. The (riseball) isn’t overly high, it’s the right spot, not in the strike zone but just close enough. All the credit to them; that’s a really good team.”
Mya Murdock worked a leadoff walk and Sidona Johnston beat out a perfectly placed bunt toward third to set up Arrieta.
“I just ... I don’t know,” Arrieta said of how confident she is at the plate. “I just go up there and swing. I know what’s coming, I see it, I hit it. It helps that our team is all hyped up about it. It helps me at the plate, it really does.”
Vis struck out four, but made the Titans to hit the ball to her infielders, and the outfielders all came up with clutch catches.
Fittingly, in the final home game of their careers, the Warriors’ middle infielders, Murdock and Arrieta, who have played side-by-side their entire careers, turned a pretty 6-4-3 double play to keep Legend from building any momentum in the fourth.
“I love having my defense behind me,” Vis said. “The Myas are amazing. I always trust them. They’ve had so many of them, they’re so good and so prepared.”
The only hiccup came in the sixth inning, when, with two out, the Warriors might have gotten a little nervous.
Legend’s Kaylyn English put down a bunt to the first-base side of the pitching circle. Kayla Coleman charged from first, with Arrieta covering the bag. Coleman had a tough angle to make the throw, and it glanced off Arrieta’s glove and rolled toward second, allowing English to advance.
Vic Wharton followed with a double into no-man’s land behind third to get one run home. She moved up on a pitch in the dirt and Kayla Locke grounded back to Vis, who bobbled the ball, and Wharton scored to cut the lead to 3-2.
After Else talked to his infielders, Vis got Emma Harrington to fly out to Rylan Clementson deep in left field.
“I think we got a little bit nervous, but we figured it out,” Vis said. “He talked us down a little bit. We had it, but we got a little nervous and Coach had to just dial us down.”
Central couldn’t pick up an insurance run in the sixth — Ponich recorded two more strikeouts — but Vis was just as tough in the seventh. Two pop-outs to first around a fly ball to Bailee Ritterbush in right sent Central into the state quarterfinals, where they’ll play top-seeded Rock Canyon on Thursday.
“We had the little miscue on the bunt and the spinner (to shallow left), and one swing of the bat and it could have been tied,” Else said. “Kennedy buckled down and didn’t throw anything but strikes to those last three batters, didn’t mess around, just let my defense do the work.”
They’ll need to capitalize on every chance they get Thursday against Rock Canyon, which won the first meeting 3-0 on the first weekend of the season.
“We’re better than we were then, they’re going to be better than they were, so you never know,” Else said. “That’s why you play the game, right?”