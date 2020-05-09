Cam Tucker never thought he would miss the weight room.
“Just basically lots of running and as much of at-house home work you can do, push-ups and sit-ups,” the Palisade High School senior said earlier this week after — finally! — a workout at Linsacum Training Institute. “Trying to stay in the best shape possible until we could come back in here. You never knew you could miss it so much.”
LTI re-opened this week as Mesa County relaxed restrictions on businesses, and owner Dan Linsacum is keeping the groups to eight or fewer. He marked out spaces around each weight rack with red tape, reminding the athletes that they were to work in only their space. By limiting the number of people in the gym, they’ve all got plenty of space to socially distance and still get their workout done.
“Wipe down the plates and handles, please,” he called out a couple of times, with the athletes spraying cloths with disinfectant and wiping down everything they touched.
Lauren Hansen wrestled with wiping down a large exercise ball, which wasn’t cooperating as she tried to keep it steady without holding onto it, which meant another spot to clean.
“I think I’ve got it,” she said with a grin.
“It feels so good,” the Fruita Monument junior soccer and basketball player said about having a structured workout again. “I haven’t been doing anything during this time.”
Well, not exactly nothing.
“I’ve been running every day at Junction’s track and then doing those little sessions with Dan three times a week,” she said of her routine.
“It’s weird, because this is my soccer season and it got canceled and I’m used to being super active at this time. After that period I wasn’t doing anything, getting back in the gym and running again, I feel like I’m getting back to where I was.”
Linsacum started outdoor “performance development” sessions, doing body-weight drills athletes can do outside and having them run hills. He used the time the gym was closed to assess his programs and said he’ll likely keep offering the outdoor sessions to augment the work in the gym.
Tucker is heading to Harding University in the fall to play football, and both he and Kansas State-bound quarterback Max Marsh have workouts from their college strength coaches they were following, checking their phones for the next set of lifts or agility drills.
Marsh played at Central before moving to Denver last year when his father, Shawn, was hired as the head football coach at Eaglecrest. He started classes at K-State in January and came home to visit his mom during spring break, and was notified not to return to campus when it closed.
None of the athletes said they feel behind in their strength training because they’ve been doing workouts on their own, but they were happy to be back in a routine.
“The coaches at Harding have done a really good job of sending us workouts, making sure they were workouts you could do at home if you had limited resources,” Tucker said. “I don’t know that behind is the right word, but I know we’re excited to get back in here and do the squats and deadlifts and cleans and all those things that you can’t really do at home.”
Linsacum is evaluating all of his clients and keeping them on the basics for the first couple of weeks as they build back to where they were in early March.
He shares the concern of high school and college coaches about the condition of athletes when practices are allowed to start, hopefully in the fall. School weight rooms and all facilities are closed until at least July 1, but now that private gyms are opening on a limited basis, the athletes have options to lift again.
“I was working hard in the backyard and in the garage,” said Jared Hanks, a senior baseball player at Grand Junction, who will play for his dad, Chris, at Colorado Mesa next season. “I had a little setup so I was staying active all the time. I feel more at home just being around the weights. Working with Dan, he does a great job. It feels good to be back with him.”
Marsh and Tucker will both redshirt this fall and are eager to get to campus later this summer, start learning their new systems and get into their strength programs.
“K-State tries hard to keep us in check,” Marsh said. “Every morning when we wake up, we have to send them what we weigh, what we’re going to do for the day, and if we don’t have weights they give us a body-weight workout.
“They told us, ‘Right when you get back you’re going to have a conditioning test, so you’d better stay in shape.’ If you don’t do it, you’re going to be behind, so you might as well keep up, get it done and be prepared for when you go back.”