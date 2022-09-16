This reflection is an invitation for Daily Sentinel readers to join Colorado Mesa University in celebrating fall sporting events. Saturday’s home-opening football game is a perfect opportunity for long-term fans to continue their gameday traditions. For new fans, the game is an opportunity to learn what CMU athletics is all about.
In a world of conflict, sports can represent unification. In a divided nation, athletics can represent shared values. In a community experiencing change, healthy competition can provide continuity. While it’s true the convention of sports guarantees so-called game day “winners and losers,” when a game is played with integrity, fans and athletes share in a mutually rewarding experience — a time when cheering for the game itself extends dignity and respect to all involved in the rivalry.
With few exceptions, athletics provides people with vast differences a chance to find common ground.
Take the Olympics for example. This ancient and enduring tradition unites millions of people around the world. Even when athletes take the podium, and their nations are at war, most of the time the reverence for Olympic ceremonies takes precedence over international strife.
Sports fans are generally unified by their love for the game more than divided by difference. And even though there are sometimes challenges and disagreements about the value of sports and athletics in culture and society, major sports leagues have overall spread across the globe in a way that provides people from vastly differently societies an opportunity to join in a shared experience.
And that takes us back to the Colorado Mesa University Mavericks. In the Grand Valley, sometimes people see themselves as being residents of Clifton, Palisade, Fruita or Grand Junction. But Colorado Mesa University is where Warriors, Bulldogs, Tigers and Wildcats become Mavericks.
CMU athletic facilities are where we celebrate our student athletes who represent healthy competition. The student-athletes of CMU represent NCAA Division II competitors where the value of their educations, and the expansion of their minds, remains the primary goal. Our athletes learn discipline, focus, resiliency — because if they do not, they won’t succeed in the rigors of a college education and will miss the opportunities life has to offer. For CMU, athletics is not a big business. Instead, athletics is a powerful tool to engage students, instill values and engage the community.
In 2022, CMU launched the Forming the Future Initiative — a process that will result in the campus’ long-term strategic plan. The focus began with values. Love, Dignity, Courage, Curiosity, Resilience and themes like respect are a foundation for the planning process. By focusing first on these first principles, CMU is working to create “rules of the game” that we all play by in order to create a better campus community, nation and world.
Western Colorado is like other communities. There are ideas and issues the can divided us. Its OK to disagree. But for a moment, as our football, volleyball, soccer, tennis and other athletic teams take the court or field of competition, the community can unite and practice what is needed most now and in the future: shared experiences and values that give life meaning.
Whether you join the Mavericks at Stocker Stadium on Saturday or watch the game from your streaming device, I take this time to communicate a sentiment that those who came before me as president of CMU always communicated: Go Mavs!