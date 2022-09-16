This reflection is an invitation for Daily Sentinel readers to join Colorado Mesa University in celebrating fall sporting events. Saturday’s home-opening football game is a perfect opportunity for long-term fans to continue their gameday traditions. For new fans, the game is an opportunity to learn what CMU athletics is all about.

In a world of conflict, sports can represent unification. In a divided nation, athletics can represent shared values. In a community experiencing change, healthy competition can provide continuity. While it’s true the convention of sports guarantees so-called game day “winners and losers,” when a game is played with integrity, fans and athletes share in a mutually rewarding experience — a time when cheering for the game itself extends dignity and respect to all involved in the rivalry.