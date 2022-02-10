How much does experience matter for coaching in the NFL?
If you look at this year’s Super Bowl matchup, the easy answer is “not that much,” and the Denver Broncos seem to be following the blueprint laid out by the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
Vic Fangio’s coaching career started during 1979 at a high school in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, a full four years before Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was born. By the time Rams head coach Sean McVay came into the world in 1986, Fangio had started his first NFL gig as linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.
Fast forward 35 years and Fangio is looking for a new job as Taylor and McVay are getting ready for the biggest event in American professional sports.
Why is that?
First, Fangio’s grumpy, old-school football schtick was tired a decade ago.
Second and most importantly, while Fangio has evolved with the tactical elements of defensive football, his views on offense are woefully outdated. A coach can build a small-town high school juggernaut with an ultra-conservative offense. Anything beyond that level is going to get dismantled by aggressive passing attacks and modern zone rushing schemes.
Jared Goff is a perfectly acceptable quarterback if you need to go three or four yards at a time, plodding down the field. Heck, the Rams even rode that all the way to the Super Bowl in 2018. But there’s a reason McVay seemed unhappy with Goff at every turn and it’s why Los Angeles spent three draft picks — two in the first round — to trade for Matt Stafford. Although Stafford led the league with 17 interceptions, he also had 41 touchdowns and an average of 8.1 yards per attempt.
That yards-per-attempt mark is second to one man: Joe Burrow. The Bengals’ quarterback used an incredible stable of big-play receivers to complete deep passes despite being behind a relatively poor offensive line.
These yards aren’t all coming after the catch, either. Both quarterbacks are in the top 10 for yardage in the air before completion. These teams attack the opposing defense. They aren’t trying to slowly grind anything out.
The two teams in this year’s Super Bowl — and last year’s, for that matter — threaten the entire field through the air.
A lot of this centers around quarterback play. It’s easier to have a dynamic passing offense with a quality quarterback under center. But there’s a big difference between someone like Teddy Bridgewater, who represents that old-school conservative offense, and Drew Lock, who, despite his shortcomings, is closer to the modern NFL paradigm.
There’s still a place in the game for guys like Fangio and that’s up in the booth as a coordinator. He’s evolved with defensive concepts and his experience has a ton of value there. You’d be hard-pressed to find a man with more knowledge of opposing offenses than Fangio. He’s seen everything. This isn’t to suggest that men of a certain age can’t make it as head coaches — look at Andy Reid — but the offensive side of the football is getting increasingly young because it’s been changing rapidly.
Is Nathaniel Hackett going to be part of this youth movement?
Maybe. The fact that his offensive brain trust is filled with young guys from varied NFL backgrounds is encouraging. Although his early coaching resume leaves a lot to be desired, his work in Green Bay was stellar.
If nothing else, Hackett’s ability to relate to modern NFL players will help. After all, the most important traits a head coach can have, regardless of age, are leadership and charisma.
McVay and Taylor have both in spades.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
As digital sportsbooks become legal in more and more states, this Super Bowl will almost certainly be the most bet upon in the league’s history.
So, where are the lines at?
The Rams started as four-point favorites and that line has shifted to 4.5 as the week has gone on. Despite early betting on the Bengals (almost two-thirds of bets last week), the Rams have been bet heavily any time the line has dropped below four points.
The over/under opened at 50 points and has drifted down to 48.5 as of Wednesday afternoon. Super Bowls traditionally feature lower scores and the under has been hit in each of the past three years.