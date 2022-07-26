Kat Austin runs down a ball Monday in her 6-0, 7-5 victory over Abby Kearl, below, in the championship match of the girls 16-18 Australian singles bracket at the Western Slope Open. Austin, who plays for Fruita Monument High School, has been playing tennis for only two years, but qualified for the state tournament last fall at No. 1 doubles.
Scott Crabtree
Kat Austin lines up a return Monday in her 6-0, 7-5 victory over Abby Kearl in the championship match of the girls 16-18 Australian singles bracket at the Western Slope Open.
Abby Kearl sends a return across the net Monday in her 6-0, 7-5 loss to Kat Austin in the championship match of the girls 16-18 Australian singles bracket at the Western Slope Open.
Kat Austin has played tennis for only two years — and when she got into the sport, it wasn’t entirely by choice.
“My mom told me that I had to pick a sport and she was like, ‘All right, swimming or tennis?’ And my sister was doing tennis, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ ” she said.
On Monday, Austin earned bragging rights by winning the girls 16-18 Australian singles bracket at the Western Slope Open.
Austin, who plays for Fruita Monument High School, beat Abby Kearl, who plays for Grand Junction, 6-0, 7-5.
This was also Austin’s second time competing in the Western Slope Open and, like playing the sport itself, it wasn’t really by choice.
“My friend Emma Thompson just called me one day and said, ‘Hey, I signed us up for this tennis tournament. It’s in six hours, so get ready,” Austin recalled.
Austin has shown steady growth since learning the sport. As a sophomore last season, Austin was paired with Emily Leane as the Wildcats’ top doubles team and qualified for the state tournament.
Winning cures everything and Austin certainly enjoys that. But her favorite aspect of the sport is a little less simple.
“I love being able to play so many different players and see their different styles,” Austin said. “Because their style is based on their personality and who they are. And that’s kind of special.”
In Monday’s finals match, Austin thought Kearl became more confident in the second set and that caught her off guard. Kearl began placing her serves well and forcing Austin to up her game.
“I thought she won that set even though I closed it out,” Austin said.
After winning the bracket, Austin teamed up with Thompson for the first round of the 18-16 doubles bracket against Tsifira Berger and Joey Smith.
Austin and Thompson lost 6-7, 6-3, 9-11 but were playing loose and having fun throughout the entire match. And that shows how much Austin has grown to love the sport.
With her high school season only a couple of months ago, Austin is using tournaments like the Western Slope Open to stay sharp.
At this point, she’s trying to build her mental toughness on the court and sees that as the edge for a tennis player.
She is also already looking forward to the fall. The Fruita girls team lost eight players to graduation, and Austin thinks this is an opportunity to become a team captain.
“All singles are gone, my partner is gone, it’s just brutal,” Austin said. “I’m good at cheering people on because I’m a loud person. So if I can just get people hyped up to accomplish big things, that would be great.”