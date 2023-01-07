It was a game custom-made for Mac Riniker.
Scrappy, battles for rebounds — and relatively few fouls called.
“I don't know who it was, it might have been Reece (Johnson) who said, man, they're not calling a lot of fouls, and I was like, yeah, that's the best,” Riniker said after the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team won their sixth straight game, 73-60 over Chadron State at Brownson Arena.
“We can do just about anything we want out there and not worry about too many ticky-tack fouls out there. I love that kind of game for sure, where you can kind of play a little more physical.”
Riniker had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block — and three of CMU's 12 fouls — and was surprised to see he was charged with only one turnover.
“It was great me and Trevor (Baskin) being able to play a little bit more, a little bit longer (by not being in foul trouble). I think we're starting to get it down a little better on what each is going to do,” Riniker said. “Even though I had a couple turnovers making the wrong play at what he was gonna do, I think we're getting better at it. Oh, nice, they must have given a couple (turnovers) to Trevor.”
Baskin also had only one turnover and finished with 14 points, one of five Mavericks in double figures. Isaac Jessup hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Blaise Threatt, Christopher Speller and Michael McCurry had 10 each.
“I thought Mac just absolutely dominated the game at both ends of the floor,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “For most of the game he was making plays at both ends that were key to setting us up for baskets on the offensive end and then just an incredible defensive effort and on the glass.
“And I thought 'Pher (Speller) came in in the second half and had incredible energy and made a bunch of plays. That was really the difference in the game.”
Speller was part of 34 bench points for the Mavericks (11-3, 6-2 RMAC).
“It's definitely getting easier (to read defenses) because when I go into the game I know that most defenses are going to drop on me so I just kind of take what they give me a lot of times,” Speller said. “If it's open I'll shoot the 3 but if not I'll attack and try to find guys or go in strong.
“I know I have to start shooting the ball more and when we're doing that it will help the team more and it'll open up more space and lanes to drive.”
Chadron's power forwards tried to clog up the paint, so the guards kept the ball moving until they could find an open passing lane to Baskin or a driving lane, then kicking the ball to the open man on the perimeter.
The Mavericks hit a dozen 3-pointers (in 20 attempts, 60%), making key shots time after time whenever it seemed the Eagles (8-6, 5-3) got close.
And it got close several times. The Mavericks built a 13-point lead in the first half, but a late flurry cut it to eight, 37-29, at halftime. As a testament to how the game was called, Mesa didn't attempt a free throw in the first half. Baskin was fouled at the 12:44 mark of the second half and went to the line for the first time. Mesa went 7 of 9 from the line, the Eagles 4 of 9.
At that point, Chadron had cut a 10-point deficit in half, and when Threatt fouled Patrick McLachlan on a 3-pointer, the Eagles had a chance to tie it with 10:43 remaining. McLachlan missed the free throw, Baskin made two on the other end and then got the most unlikely assist of the game to put CMU up 50-45.
Speller drove the left side of the lane and dropped a pass to Baskin on the right side. The ball bounced off the sophomore forward's hands right back into Speller's, who made the layup.
With nine minutes left, Speller again drove and dished to McCurry, who hit a 3 from the corner.
“I definitely have confidence in all the guys so I try to make that play,” Speller said. “When we get that open 3 and it goes in, I'm confident that it will give us the lead.”
After Chadron answered with a 3, Speller's shot from the top of the key hit the back of the rim, bounced straight up and back down through the net to make it 56-51.
Right after that, Riniker hit the floor for a steal, and after a timeout, McCurry muscled inside for a bucket.
Playing their third game in five days because weather-related travel issues postponed two games earlier this season, the Eagles (8-6, 5-3) started to wear down in the final five minutes. Their long week ends tonight when they face Westminster in Salt Lake City.
“I knew they were going to play well tonight,” DeGeorge said. “They played their worst game of the year on Tuesday (a 91-63 loss at CU-Colorado Springs the night after beating Regis by 10) and they've got to be on the road, nothing but basketball, and their coach isn't exactly light on them, so you knew they were going to be ready, and I thought they played a great game.”
A pair of free throws by Johnson, another 3 from Speller, layups from Threatt and Speller and a crowd-pleasing throw-down dunk by Baskin pushed what had been a close game into a comfortable 69-54 lead with just more than one minute remaining.
Getting contributions from so many players has the Mavericks hitting their stride.
“They've been playing together a long time now,” DeGeorge said of the third-year sophomores. “And they also believe. When they face adversity, their response isn't questioning themselves or each other. It's really just like, let's hunker down here and do things the right way. It seems like we have another level we can get to, even when things are going bad, because we do believe in each other and ourselves.
“I've had some teams that didn't really believe and when they don't, it's really hard in those late-game situations when things start going wrong; they have these negative thoughts and our group doesn't have that. They can just readjust and make the plays and enjoy the game, and they did a great job of that tonight.”