There was no way Colorado Christian was going to serve to Kerstin Layman.
So the Colorado Mesa volleyball team adjusted.
The Cougars put up a big block on the outside. So the Mavericks adjusted.
That's the name of the game once the playoffs begin, and CMU made the right adjustments at the right time Tuesday in a 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-18 victory in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament at Brownson Arena.
“I think that's what's really good about our team,” said Sydney Leffler, the Mavericks' stellar freshman outside hitter who led the way with 16 kills. “We can come together in the huddle and make that change for the next point. I think that's something that we struggled with in the beginning, but now is when we need it and we definitely have it now, which is something that's going to be key going into this.”
Now that Layman, the Mavericks' defensive leader at libero, has her voice back, she could call what shifts needed to be made in the back row after the Mavericks got out of sync in the second set.
“One of the interesting things for Layman is she's had laryngitis the last two weeks and now she can finally talk,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said. “She's a huge voice for us, and she was able to call some of those shifts, she can indicate that stuff, and it obviously paid off.”
Then there was attacking the block, with the Cougars' big front line closing down the hitting lanes. The adjustment actually called for a couple of the Mavs' hitters to step out of their comfort zone a little bit.
“The game plan was to give our attackers space,” Fleming said. “They all kind of balk at that because Sydney likes a pretty tight ball (to the net) and Holly likes a pretty tight ball. But we want space (sets off the net) to keep away from the block because we felt we could move the ball around the block, and we just didn't early. Once we had success with that and they understood that hey, if I'm off the net and swing high hands, I'm getting deflections and scoring points, and they started to get confidence with it.”
Schmidt played a terrific all-around match with 11 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three solo blocks.
“I feel like it's been awhile since I've had a really good blocking game and it felt really good today to feel like I was in the right spot every time,” she said.
The right side got a late lift from Ashton Reece, who started the final two sets to give the Mavs a bigger block, and she also had a half-dozen kills, with the middles, Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer pulling the block away from the pin hitters and combining for 19 more kills.
Wedhorn who had nine kills, also had five block assists and Spitzer added 10 kills, with only two errors for a .471 hitting percentage. That balance was set up by Sabrina VanDeList, who had 45 assists, putting her over 1,000 for the season, with 1,039 and counting.
After splitting the first two sets, the Mavericks' defense got back on track and that led to a crisper offense. CMU (21-5) finished with 58 kills to only 29 for the Cougars (11-16).
The Mavericks scored six straight points off JoJo Woods' serve to turn a 6-5 deficit into an 11-6 lead, with Wedhorn and Reece teaming up for a huge block, Schmidt getting a kill off Christian's block and Woods adding a service ace.
Schmidt and Woods each had an ace serve down the stretch, and Reece put the fourth set away with a sizzling cross-court attack. She gave the Mavs a bit of a scare in the fourth set when she slid into the bleachers trying to make a diving save of a wayward dig. She came up hobbling and was checked out by the training staff, but stayed in and was part of several big points in the final set.
The Maverick hitters took a step off the net, CMU went to its zero-tempo middle attack, and Spitzer got a couple of kills running the slide from the middle to the outside to get around the block. Colorado Christian didn't have a defense for that balance and efficiency — CMU hit over .400 in each of the final two sets.
In a key stretch of the final set, Schmidt, Spitzer, Leffler and Wedhorn all recorded kills and Wedhorn and Reece had another block to get it to 21-13. After a couple of stinging middle attacks by Wedhorn, Reece put the match away when she slammed home a Colorado Christian pass that floated above the net.
“We sped up our tempo in the middle, which helped,” Schmidt said. “I think we were getting a little too high on our sets, which might have caused the blocking the middles. For the pins, we started moving the ball around more versus just hitting down the middle of it. We started hitting to the sides of the line better.”
Now comes a rematch against Colorado School of Mines at 5 p.m. Friday in the conference semifinals at Metro State. The Orediggers swept the Mavs two weeks ago.
“They want another shot at Mines for sure,” Fleming said. “They don't want that taste in their mouth again.”