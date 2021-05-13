Mercedes Bohte has the best of both worlds. The interim head coach of the Colorado Mesa softball team has the top offense in the country, and as the pitching coach, she has the top staff in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The No. 15 Mavericks (34-2) have parlayed several outstanding individual performances into an outstanding team season entering the RMAC Tournament, which begins today at CMU. Colorado Mesa plays at 4 p.m., facing the winner of a first-round game between Colorado School of Mines and Regis.
Lauren Wedman, one of four first-team selections on the all-conference team announced Wednesday, opened the season hitting like gangbusters and hasn’t slowed down. The sophomore right fielder is on pace to shatter CMU’s single-season record for batting average with a .534 average — Brooke Hodgson hit .508 in 2018.
Wedman is No. 2 in the nation when it comes to scoring, with 59 runs, only one behind the national leader, who happens to play next to her in the outfield, CMU’s senior center fielder Brooke Doumer, another first-team pick.
RMAC player of the year Ellie Smith, a finalist for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s national pitcher and player of the year awards, leads the nation in RBI with 70, and Wedman is tied for second with 64. Smith also made the first team.
“I’ve always said that our lineup is one gnarly lineup to throw to,” Doumer said earlier this season. “If I was the other team, I wouldn’t want to throw it to us, so as long as all of us continue to be really hard outs, then we’re all gonna have success and we’re going to be successful.”
Smith, a redshirt sophomore, serves as the Mavericks’ designated player and is one of three pitchers on the staff who have a combined ERA of 2.69 with eight shutouts. Smith nearly threw a no-hitter two weeks ago, giving up a seventh-inning single, and she and Paige Adair, the conference pitcher of the year, have two of the best individual ERAs in the conference. Smith (12-0) is second with a 1.96 and Adair (17-1) is third at 2.09.
Those are some of the splashy numbers, but the Mavericks have also had some quieter, but still impressive, performances.
Third baseman Nicole Christensen has hit 10 home runs and had a 21-game hitting streak during the season, 11 of those multiple-hit games. Sarah Staudle took over at first base this season for three-time All-American AnnMarie Torres. Staudle, a redshirt senior, is third on the team in hitting at .418 and has a perfect fielding percentage after primarily playing in the outfield her entire career. Staudle made the all-RMAC second team, along with freshman pitcher Ally Distler.
Staudle and Adair also made the RMAC Gold Glove team as the players with the best fielding percentages at their position.
Bohte, who stepped in when Erik Kozel took a leave of absence just before the season began, was voted the RMAC coach of the year.
Wedman and Smith were selected to the NFCA All-South Central Region first team, with Adair and Doumer on the second team.
Against the other five teams in the RMAC tournament, CMU went 15-1, with the only loss to Regis, a 12-6 defeat that was followed by a 12-1 run-rule victory.
This is the fifth straight time the Mavericks have won the regular-season conference title and hosted the RMAC tournament, dating to 2016, with last year’s tournament obviously scrubbed when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the best winning percentage (.944) in Division II softball, you’d think Colorado Mesa is a shoo-in for a regional playoff berth.
Automatic berths are awarded to the tournament champions in the RMAC and the Lone Star Conference, with four at-large bids up for grabs. CMU is fifth in the regional rankings, which were released Wednesday afternoon, with four Lone Star teams ahead of the Mavericks in a conference that’s more balanced top to bottom than the RMAC.
No other RMAC team is ranked in the region, so any upsets could have a domino effect on the South Central Regional field.