Balanced scoring and strong second-half defense helped the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team win their fifth straight game.
The Wildcats (11-2) had four players score at least nine points Friday night in a 45-37 victory over Delta.
Fruita’s Addison Eyre and the Panthers’ Taylor Somers engaged in a back-and-forth scoring battle in the third quarter. Somers scored eight of her 11 points in the quarter and Eyre scored six of her 11 in the third. Eyre’s teammates came through with nine more points, helping Fruita turn a 22-20 halftime advantage to a 37-32 lead.
The Wildcats’ defense turned it on in the fourth quarter, allowing only five points.
In addition to Eyre’s 11 points, Kylie Wells, Olivia Campbell and Jillian Buck all scored nine points for Fruita. Erika Kuta scored a game-high 16 points for Delta (6-2).
Steamboat Springs 43, Palisade 34: Chloe Simons scored 13 points and Addie Ritterbush added 10 as the Bulldogs (2-8, 0-1 Class 4A Western Slope League) lost their league opener.
Boys Basketball
Donovan Maestas made sure Palisade would enjoy its Western Slope League opener.
The senior scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs outscored host Steamboat Springs 21-10 to win 52-42.
Maestas, who added four rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots, scored all of his points in the second half. Ryder Mancuso had a double-double for Palisade (4-7, 1-0 WSL), with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Fruita Monument 57, Delta 48: The Wildcats (5-7) outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Trailing 39-38, Fruita Monument got five points each from Daniel Thomason and Carson Hollingshead for their second win in the past six games.
Skylar Johnson scored 16 points and Hollingshead added 12 for the Wildcats.
Boys wrestling
Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rockwell Rumble in Salt Lake City.
Gallegos had a first-round bye in the 106-pound weight class, won an 11-0 major decision over Parker Revis from Hurricane, Utah in his second-round match and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-2 decision over Cole Rogers from Three Forks, Montana. Gallegos faces Karson Shelley from Spanish Fork, Utah, today.
Still alive for the Wildcats in the consolation rounds are: Michael Leon (113), Dylan Chelewski (144) and Armony Trujillo (175).