During her junior year at Grand Junction High School, Samantha Balint sought leadership opportunities at the school, which ultimately led to her becoming the drum major for the marching band.
She hoped some of her lessons in leadership would pay dividends in other areas, such as on the links with her Tiger teammates. However, she and her team would only play in one tournament before the season was canceled because of the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
“Missing out on last year’s season has made this a little rougher of a start than I would like, but I’m hoping it’s going to get better from here,” Balint said.
Now a senior nearing graduation and a post-high school life, Balint is finally able to truly cement herself as a leader for the Tigers’ girls golf team. She’s the only senior on the team, so the onus of responsibility was always going to fall on her shoulders to an extent, but she’s been preparing for this opportunity.
“For the past two years, I’ve been the player on this team who’s been here the longest because I’ve done it all four years, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Balint said. “Since golf is much more of an individual sport, it’s not as collaborative. The best thing I can do is be there for my teammates, support them, cheer them on, and make sure they’re feeling good and having fun.”
Balint finished in the top 10 of the Tigers’ first two events this season. She teamed with Grace McCrum, Rian Mendoza and Grace Osborn on Thursday at Lincoln Park in the Bulldog Invitational, a scramble event with nine four-player squads.
As she finds her groove on the green, she expects to get better as the season winds through May.
“I’m excited. I love being part of a team and working together,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun, especially since we only had one tournament last year. I’m excited to see how far we can go.”
The Tigers finished with a score of 77 to finish sixth. The top two teams came from Fruita Monument: one Wildcats squad (Cierra Noetzelmann, Jenda Abbott, Caitlyn Johnson and Bailey Loesch) took first at 70 and the other (Madi Blaney, Joce Cutshall, Megan Wooley and Kylie King) was second at 71.
Steamboat Springs finished third, followed by Aspen and Moffat County.
Palisade had one of its two teams finish seventh at 79 (Ally Seriani, Natalie Phillips, Madelina Kaul, Jadin Mullaney). Central (Anika Flores, Alex Wagner, Dani D’Addabbo, Rylan Clementson) was eighth at 83.