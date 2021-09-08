Alfonso Banuelas has been with the Central High School boys soccer program throughout his prep experience. The speedy senior has been as frustrated as anyone with the Warriors’ inability to find their footing.
He’s played for 3-12 and 0-10 teams as a sophomore and junior, scoring two goals with three assists as a center midfielder. Finally, in his final year of high school, he’s been given the green light to run free. Banuelas, and Central, is better off for it.
“Last season, I was in the midfield because we didn’t have much talent there, but now I’ve gone up to striker and I’m thankful for my teammates that I’m getting those goals, getting me those through-balls and I’m able to finish them,” Banuelas said.
“The biggest difference has been practicing my finishing, honestly, and that’s really it. Helping my teammates in the mid, giving options, giving runs.”
Banuelas has found the back of the net eight times in Central’s first three games and has paced the Warriors to 16 goals so far this season. The Warriors won all three of their opening games, reaching their win total from coach Joe Diedrich’s first two seasons on the job in 2018 and 2019.
They finally lost Tuesday at Long Family Park,4-0 to Durango — the fourth-ranked team in Class 4A. However, Diedrich believes that kind of defeat will now be an exception for the program, rather than the rule.
Central’s next win will give it its most wins in a season since 2013 (five), and that’s the smallest of the program’s goals.
“We have a bunch more numbers, so there’s more competition at practice and in-game,” Diedrich said. “Every year we’ve built, so it’s come from their hard work at practice and all the kids being dedicated and getting better in the offseason and getting ready to roll.”
Banuelas’ emergence as a striker has been made possible by a deeper midfield with new help.
Seniors Hiusef Miranda and Michael Palma have both made strides in the midfield, and freshman Angel Moreno has quickly become one of the most valuable players on the team. Those three players have each scored two goals with six combined assists. Another freshman, Oscar Fuentas, has contributed three assists.
“We’ve been playing really good with some of our new members,” Banuelas said. “It’s just practicing more and more and harder and harder every day.”
If Central can bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat and Banuelas can keep up the scoring pace he’s established, Banuelas hopes to attract interest from colleges and play on the pitch at the next level.