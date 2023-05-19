Daniel Baroumbaye etched his name in Colorado sports history on Thursday.
The Central High School senior threw the discus 194 feet, 11 inches to win a state title at the Class 4A state track meet at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The mark is a 4A record, a state meet record and ranks in the top 15 nationally. Grand Junction’s Miller Jones also won a state title in the long jump.
Baroumbaye’s throw, which came on his third attempt, was almost 38 feet farther than the second-place finisher and puts a cap on one of the best field event seasons the area has seen in years.
“I always think about where I come from. The only way I can be calm and know I’m not doing a bad job is to know where I started,” Baroumbaye said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work. You don’t throw these numbers because you’re just good at it, it takes a lot of hard work. It has been six months of non-stop training and improving my technique. I feel a lot of pride.”
Baroumbaye flashed his potential as a junior but finished second at the state meet. He responded by working hard over the summer to mature as a person and fine-tune his fundamentals.
Although the state meet is a daunting stage, Baroumbaye, who will throw for Colorado State University in college, came into it unfazed.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more calm coming into a meet,” he said. “I knew my technique was solid … We practiced at Bear Creek High School and every throw I had felt great.”
Baroumbaye’s confidence, strength and meticulous technique allowed him to shine.
Even with a state title on the line. Even with virtually everyone in the discus crowd’s eyes fixated on him. They wanted a show, and he gave them one. Baroumbaye’s shortest throw would have still netted him the title by nearly 20 feet.
“It was a big relief and I knew I had it (once I threw),” he said. “This is one of the (few) meets that my parents have gone to because they work a lot. Having them there made it more special.”
A state title is something to be lauded, and Baroumbaye understands the weight of the accomplishment. But the anime-loving thrower didn’t commit to this path to peak in high school. Still ahead of him is a big meet in New Mexico and the nationals meet. After those, he’ll head to Fort Collins.
“I’m just really happy for all of the opportunities,” he said.
Baroumbaye’s state meet isn’t over. He will compete in the 4A shot put, where he also has one of the best marks in the state.
JONES LEAPS TO TITLE
Jones won his state title with a jump of 23 feet, 4 inches. That was 3½ inches ahead of second place.
Jones only joined track as a means to an end — to get faster for soccer. But his talent was clear from the get-go and it became his best sport. Still, he played key roles on the Tigers’ soccer and football teams as a senior.
Those sports brought memories and time for him to showcase his skills, but it also brought anxiety from expectations.
“I have pretty bad anxiety, it’s pretty terrible,” Jones said. “(What helps is) not ignoring it but accepting it. Accepting whatever happens and being patient. I’m not a very patient guy and I’m learning how to be patient … (Anxiety) can affect you and take you to a dark place.”
Learning those methods, the sting of coming up short at state last year and help from coaches, friends and family fueled Jones all season.
And if Jones, who will run and play football for Colorado Mesa, needed an extra boost Thursday, his family (and the crowd) came through.
“My family was there today. My grandparents came all the way out from Virginia. It was a big thing to look over and see two sides of my grandparents and my family there,” Jones said. “Winning was (a relief), honestly. It’s been a journey, it’s been amazing.”
Jones’ weekend isn’t done. He also qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles and will vie for a title in the triple jump on Saturday. He finished second in the triple jump last year.
”I was always all right at track. Personally, I never viewed myself becoming a state champion,” Jones said.
And now he is.
Other results from the first day of the meet:
Central
The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Jackson Edwards, Alex Fisher, Sam Garmany and Shalom Trowbridge finished fourth after entering Thursday with the third-best time. The group actually improved on that time by crossing the finish line in 8 minutes, 7.01 seconds. But title winner Niwot ran the race in 7:53.31, second-place finisher Coronado ran a sub-8-minute time and Northfield finished three seconds faster than the Warriors. Cash Walker finished 16th in the discus. Cooper VanMaurer scored a “no height” in the boys pole vault.
The Warriors’ girls 4x800 relay team of Brynn Wagner, Sage Siegrist, Elle Diedrich and Jossie Olson finished eighth in 9:52.61. Cheyanne Hoffman finished 18th in the discus.
Grand Junction
Atahlia Mills qualified for the girls 100 hurdle finals when she crossed the finish line in 15.63 seconds. That was the fourth-best time and about 0.6 seconds slower than first place. Mills also finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 17-2. Lily Lofland finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 117 feet. Hadyn Bunnell was 10th in the discus at 105-11.
Mason Znamenacek did not qualify for the finals in the 110 hurdles.
Fruita Monument
Sophomore Daniel Thomason just missed out on defending his state high jump title. Thomason reached 6-5 in the event on Thursday, only one inch short of Horizon’s Kaleb Kimaita’s 6-6 mark.
Luka Knott finished 11th in the girls shot put with a throw of 33-11.
The Wildcats’ 4x800 girls team of Addison Eyre, Mackenzie Black, Miranda Deeths and Ella Unrein finished 12th in 9:43.47.
Palisade
No Palisade athlete competed on Thursday. Olivia Langner will run the 300 hurdles today, as will the girls 4x400 relay team.
Caprock Academy
The Eagles’ 4x800 relay team finished fourth with a time of 10 minutes, 41.46 seconds. Caprock’s runners for the race, including two backups, were Taylor Phillips, Grace Grossman, Clara Most, Clara Keddy, Faith Mann and Taylor Skinner.
Skinner also finished 13th in the 3,200.
4A
For Montrose, Trevor Hill finished third in the discus with a toss of 153-2. Jericho Tosi and Asher Giles also made the podium in seventh and eighth place, respectively. Andreas Distel fouled out of the discus. Amaris Mora finished 11th in the triple jump. The boys 4x800 relay team finished 13th.
Sarah McGarry made the podium by finishing ninth in the long jump.
3A
Esai Carrillo of Delta placed second in the long jump at 22-5.5, one inch out of first. The Panthers’ 4x800 girls team finished fourth with a time of 10 minutes, 13.9 seconds. The boys 4x800 team finished 14th.
Hayden Moreno of North Fork finished fifth in the long jump at 22-0.5.
2A
Grand Valley’s Jacob Doyle finished second in the discus at 152-7. He was more than four feet behind first place. The Cardinals’ Kade Sackett finished third in the triple jump.
For Cedaredge, Gideon Gilmore finished seventh in the boys discus and Hadassah Payne was second in the girls high jump.
Plateau Valley’s Jackson Bevan finished 17th in the discus. Emaline Ealey tied for fifth in the girls high jump at 4-10 and finished 14th in the triple jump. The Cowboys finished 16th in the boys 4x800 relay and Devon Ealey finished seventh in the triple jump.