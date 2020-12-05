It took about two seconds for Natalie Bartle to get right back to business.
After sitting out all of last season with a foot injury, Bartle checked into Friday night’s season opener for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
The redshirt sophomore point guard put her head down and drove the lane, shooting that little scoop shot that made her a fan favorite two years ago.
She hit the floor after drawing a foul and hit both free throws to cut CMU’s deficit against Colorado Christian to 15-14.
About 30 seconds later, she went barreling into the lane, again drew a foul, slammed to the floor, picked herself up and hit two free throws, tying the game at 16-16.
The spark she provided helped the Mavericks open the season with a 75-61 victory, their ninth straight season-opening victory.
“There’s always bruises,” she said after the game, looking down at her already bruised knees. “Watching for a whole year made me honestly fall in love more with the game. Since that first open gym, I couldn’t wait to play in an actual game with my team and today it felt natural to be on the floor.”
Literally on the floor. She slammed to the floor several times in her 24 minutes and went to the line, where she made 10 of 11 free throws for part of her 21 points.
Bartle buried a deep 3-pointer after the first two drives, and then everybody got into the act.
The Mavericks opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run, then Sierra McNicol scored on a basket cut for a 38-20 lead.
It was a 10-point game at the half, and midway through the third quarter the Mavericks stretched the lead to 54-39 after a three-point play by Bartle.
“She can do everything, she can get to the basket, does a great job doing that, can shoot 3s, she has deep range on her 3-pointers,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said of Bartle. “She can do a little bit of everything.”
It wasn’t only Bartle’s offense that sparked the Mavericks — it was the defense. Colorado Christian shot 46.7% from the field in the first quarter, but made only four of 14 shots in the second quarter and finished the game shooting 37.9%.
“The first quarter we knew we had already given up 15 points with two minutes left, and that’s way too many, so we (said) coming into (the second) quarter, we have shut them down,” senior guard Dani Turner said. “We said coming in to this game we wanted to be the No. 1 defense and we just reminded ourselves of that.”
Turner, who moved into the starting rotation after coming off the bench all of last season, scored 20 points and led the Mavs with eight rebounds.
Providing another defensive spark in the third quarter was senior Morgan Myers-Pack, who had a couple of steals that led to points as CMU stretched the lead to 13 points after Kelsey Siemons buried a 3-pointer. Siemons finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two authoritative blocks, McNicol chipped in eight points and Kylyn Rigsby seven.
A late flurry by the Cougars cut the Mavs’ lead to 56-48 at the end of the third quarter, and 1½ minutes into the fourth quarter it was a six-point game, 56-50.
That’s when Turner took over.
She took a handoff at the high post from Siemons and drove for a bucket, then, after a steal by Bartle, hit a pull-up jumper off a little cross-over move. She followed that with a 3-pointer from the wing with six minutes to play for a 63-50 lead.
“We knew coming in it would take us a little bit to get our legs back under us,” Turner said. “We haven’t played in eight months almost. We were excited, but we knew exactly what to do, we’ve been here before, let it come to us and that’s what we did in the second quarter.”
Wagner liked the stretches of shut-down defense, but wants to see those stretches get longer.
Our defense fueled our offense and we started playing better, got some stops and we got into a rhythm on offense,” Wagner said. “That’s our philosophy, let our defense fuel our offense and see if we can get some easy buckets off it.”