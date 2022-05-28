Mayhem breaks loose today for the 64th Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, but the 10 teams, coaches and community gathered Friday at the Grand Junction Convention Center for the calm before the storm.
Eight people were honored with an induction into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame at JUCO banquet.
Usually, the event has four guests of honor. But both the 2020 and 2022 classes received recognition because there were no banquets in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the crowd ate dinner, the honorees were singled out, a short video they recorded was shown and they were handed a blue blazer signifying their induction.
Ken Campbell (2020)
Campbell was a longtime coach at Walters State Community College (Tennessee) from 199-2013, highlighted by a 2006 national championship. He also coached at Division I East Tennessee State University and high school prior.
But Walters is where Campbell found a home.
“I will cherish this for the rest of my life. To be recognized like this, you have to have great assistants and great coaches. And I was fortunate to have both,” Campbell said in his video. “I was a head coach for 39 years at three different levels — high school, juco and Division I. And I can honestly say that the 14 years I coached at Walters State were more fun and enjoyable than any other time.”
The Senators qualified for this year's JUCO World Series, so the team had the opportunity to see one of their forefathers honored. David Shelton, coach for the Senators, spent years learning under Campbell’s guidance.
Shelton was with Campbell for his final season at East Tennessee and followed him to Walters.
“It’s a well-deserved honor because he’s a special coach,” Shelton said. “The majority of my coaching philosophy was built while I was under him … The way he treated players was probably the biggest thing, because he was a real father figure to them.”
Rob Fournier (2022)
Fournier was only 24 years old when he took over a 12-34 Wabash Valley College (Illinois) team. Fournier proceeded to win 30-plus games in every season since.
The Warriors have been a regular top-25 team during his tenure and the 2017 team finished third at JUCO.
“I would also like to thank all of the players I coached over the years. I’m appreciative of your commitment, loyalty and for having the opportunity to coach you and help you grow,” Fournier said in his video. “You have been a real inspiration for why I coach and I sincerely hope I have helped you prepare to move on to the next step in your life.”
Wabash also qualified for the 2022 World Series, so Fournier’s entire team got to see him receive his blue blazer.
“I think Rob does a great job talking about the mental game of baseball, and I think that’s something that isn’t talked about as much as it should be,” sophomore pitcher Zach Westphal said. “As in staying at the same level, staying mentally tough.”
“And not getting too high or too low,” fellow pitcher Ryan Sleeper added.
Rick Hitt (2020)
Hitt has been coaching baseball for 31 years, including 14 at South Florida State.
He has 562 career wins and has also served as a coach on the NJCAA National team six times.
Scott Crampton (2020)
Crampton accumulated 1,018 wins with Lamar Community College (Colorado) and won 69.4% of his games.
In 2002, Crampton guided the Runnin’ Lopes to a 59-5 record and placed third at JUCO.
Crampton, who retired in 2018, was selected to the Colorado Dugout Hall of Fame in 2013.
Charles O’Brien (2020)
O’Brien has coached Cecil College (Maryland) since 1997.
He has been selected the Maryland Junior College Conference Baseball Coach of the Year three times and also had a successful stint at Keystone College (Pennsylvania).
Andrea Gordon (2022)
Gordon is the first woman to ever be elected into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame. She is president of Diamond Sports, which supplies baseballs for the NJCAA.
Gordon has served in her role for the Southern California-based company for 22 years and has established herself as a beloved figure in junior college baseball.
Doug Wabeke (2022)
Wabeke was a decorated athlete with Grand Rapids Community College (Michigan) before parlaying the success into a stint at Central Michigan University.
From there, he was in the minor league systems for the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates, and reached as high as Class AA.
He returned to Grand Rapids in the 1987-88 school year and coached there for 17 seasons.
Jeff Johnson (2022)
Johnson is both the coach and athletic director at Chipola College (Florida).
He helped Chipola win three regional titles from 2017-19, was the coach of the year for the NJCAA’s Gulf Region six times from 2007-2019 and the Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year 13 times from 2001-2018.