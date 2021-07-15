A baseball organization for teens and adults with autism is taking a swing at forming a team in Grand Junction.
The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) has teams all around the country that serve as athletic and social hubs for teens 15 and older and adults on the autism spectrum as well as those with other disabilities. ABO Commissioner, Director and founder Taylor Duncan is eyeing the Western Slope as the organization continues to grow.
“We’ve got those who are interested in the area,” Duncan said. “We’ve had some pretty good success recruiting thus far for Colorado Springs, but there’s nothing elsewhere in the state with extra teams for them to play against, so we’re trying to create a circuit of cities throughout the state to be able to play games next year.”
Duncan, who’s from Dallas, Georgia, founded the ABO in 2016 when he was 20, pulling from his own experience, his rising awareness of the challenges facing teens and young adults on the spectrum, and his love for baseball.
“I’m on the spectrum myself, and I wanted to give back to others like myself,” Duncan said. “I know that, after high school, in a lot of areas, there are just not that many resources out there. I wanted to continue playing and this was an opportunity to bring it to my segment of the disability population that otherwise wouldn’t have those same resources.”
The games are played on traditional high school-sized fields and by Major League Baseball rules, with nine innings and using wooden bats.
The ABO’s western teams outside of Colorado Springs are in Tacoma, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Orange County, California; Barstow, California; San Francisco; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Goodyear/Avondale, Arizona; and Albuquerque. In total, the ABO has teams in 30 states.
The organization has grown substantially in the past few years, thanks partially to Duncan’s appearances on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” and NBC’s “TODAY Show” discussing the league. Now that programs have proven successful in major cities, taking root in markets like Grand Junction and possibly other towns on the Western Slope, is the next step.
“It’s all about building the friendships, building the social skills, building the physical skills, learning how to deal with disappointment and learning how to deal with the great things that happen with proper sportsmanship,” Duncan said. “It’s about learning how to work together as a team because all of those skills are needed in the wonderful, wide world of employment.
“As one gets older and goes into employment in whatever field that the players go in, more than likely, they’ll have to work together. The game of baseball will really promote those teamwork skills.”
It takes about six months to establish a team because of a lack of services available in most areas for teens and adults with disabilities, as well as the recruitment of coaches, managers, staff and players being a virtual process because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first step toward the formation of a Grand Junction team will be finding a coach/manager, and then finding assistants, trainers and players. All positions are as volunteers. The team would likely begin play in spring 2022.
Anyone interested in applying to be the coach/manager of the Grand Junction program can visit https://www.alternativebaseball.org. Click “sign up to coach,” and arrange to speak with Duncan over the phone.