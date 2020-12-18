Trevor Baskin called out the leading scorer in Colorado Mesa men’s basketball history for ducking him in a game of one-on-one.
The Mavericks’ all-time scoring leader just happens to be Baskin’s father.
“The last time we played was my sophomore year, I was probably about 6-1 at that point and he beat me,” said Trevor, a 6-foot-8 freshman forward. “I’ve been challenging him pretty much every possible second, I’ll ask him to play. I think he’s refusing to so he can say he’s never lost to me. But I think now I can get him just because he’s an old man.”
Jon Baskin, who played at Mesa from 1988-91, admits his son would undoubtedly win — with a caveat. Back fusion surgery has kept the elder Baskin off the court other than coaching at Pomona High School, where Trevor was his point guard.
“Since my back surgery, I can’t run, I don’t jump,” said Jon Baskin, who averaged 24.4 points and 10.2 rebounds a game at Mesa from 1988-91. “He’s better than me and I’m sure he’d kick my (tail) now. If I hadn’t had back surgery and I’d been playing some I’d be able to beat him because I’m way stronger than he is. But he’d kill me, it’s not even close.”
Trevor Baskin doesn’t feel he’s playing in his father’s shadow by playing at his alma mater — in fact, he’s embracing the chance.
Baskin is one of three freshmen logging significant minutes for the 4-0 Mavericks, who wrap up the 2020 portion of their schedule this weekend at Adams State and CSU-Pueblo. He’s playing 23 minutes a game, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists a game off the bench and leads CMU with seven blocked shots.
As a senior at Pomona, Trevor was seventh in Class 5A in scoring (24.6 points per game), second in assists (6.2) and led the classification with 162 free throws made. He had a classification-leading 20 double-doubles in 23 games.
“He really just told me to go out there and be your own person. You don’t have to worry about anything with him,” Trevor said of what he and his father discussed when he decided to sign with CMU. “I mean, if you’ve known him, he really isn’t the person to like, critique me and (want me to) try to be like him. He just wants me to be my own person and on my own path, it just happened that I’m going to his alma mater.”
Trevor grew more than a half foot since that 1-on-1 game against his father and is a long, lean, versatile player, who can play on the perimeter or get to the rim. He quickly realized how much stronger other players are in college, laughing about his thin arms.
The Mavericks’ strength program will help in that category, although his father doesn’t think he’ll fill out as much as he did in college. Jon is also 6-8 but played at 250 pounds at Mesa — Trevor is 180 pounds — but thinks his son can put on another 35-40 pounds before he graduates.
Trevor’s basketball skills started to be honed at a young age, and at 6-8, he’s still comfortable with the ball in his hands.
“When I was younger I wasn’t very tall or athletic. I knew I was going to be (tall) just with my dad’s height,” he said. “So I learned guard skills and then eventually when I grew, I just have the height and the skill, I guess. I’m just trying to emphasize effort. When you come from high school to college, you go from being the biggest, baddest player to just being another guy. So now it’s effort is what you can always bring to the table.”
Effort and a fierce competitive streak.
CMU assistant coach Kyle Bossier laughed when Baskin talked about his father not wanting to face him on the court.
“By the way, that’s how everything goes in Trevor’s world, every little drill, every little competitive thing you could possibly have, he’s keeping score,” Bossier said. “He’s keeping all the details, trying to find out a way to win.”
At some point, Jon plans to be in the stands to watch his son play for his alma mater — this will be his final year coaching at Pomona. Until fans can return to arenas, the family will continue to watch games online.
“I don’t want to miss any of his college stuff; I have zero interest in missing my son’s college career,” Jon said. “I’ve been coaching since he was 4 and I’ve never been able to just be a parent.”
With this season not counting against players’ eligibility, the young players — a dozen on the roster are freshmen, redshirt freshmen or sophomores — have a legitimate chance to not only join Jon Baskin, Ryan Stephan and Paul Cain as 2,000-point scorers, but break Baskin’s scoring record of 2,227 points.
When asked if he knew how much he trailed his dad in the scoring column, Trevor did some quick math in his head and grinned.
“He had, what, 2,200?” he said. “About … a lot.”